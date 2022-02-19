ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID booster not required for UH students and staff

By Elizabeth Ufi
As COVID cases drop statewide, the University of Hawaii said booster shots will not be required for staff and students to be required as fully vaccinated.

