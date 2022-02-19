Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint wins NBA Celebrity Game MVP

Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint of Team Walton celebrates a three-point shot during the second half of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Wolstein Center. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint clearly knows a thing or two about cycling. But on Friday night, he showed off his skills in another department.

Toussaint took home MVP honors in the Ruffles Celebrity Game, kicking off NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. He led Team Walton to a 65-51 win over Team Nique.

Toussaint finished with 18 points and received the MVP nod after a fan vote. He showed off his athleticism throughout the game, including a nasty spin move he unleashed in transition during the second quarter.