ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Business Times

FalconX hopes to cash in on hedge and venture funds' growing interest in cryptocurrencies

By Sonya Herrera
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cryptocurrencies rose to prominence on trading by everyday investors...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Investing in Cryptocurrency Mutual Funds

As investors have flocked to digital assets, we've seen more and more ways to invest in cryptocurrency. One of the latest options is a cryptocurrency mutual fund. In this guide, we'll go over how cryptocurrency mutual funds work and where you can invest in them. What is a cryptocurrency mutual...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Allianz SE takes $4B charge tied to hedge funds' collapse

Insurer Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) took a EUR 3.7B ($4.2B) charge to pay for expected settlements with major investors in the AllianzGI US. Structured Alpha funds and "in light of current discussions with U.S. authorities," the company said in its Q4 2021 earnings release. The hedge funds collapsed at the beginning...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

TriplePoint Venture Growth: 8.6% Yield To Help You Hedge Inflation

TPVG is a tech and life sciences BDC with a strong track record of shareholder returns. A good market drubbing usually creates buying opportunities on high-yielding BDCs. This asset class provides a good hedge against inflation, as they stand to reap the rewards from economic expansion. At the same time,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Institutional Investors#Cryptocurrency#Rose#Prominence#Markets#Falconx#Cryptocurrencies
Forbes

Do Crypto Hedge Funds Generate Alpha, Or Are There Merely Providing Beta Exposure?

Hedge funds have started to dip their proverbial toes in the water of cryptocurrencies. In fact, the significant uptick in crypto hedge fund launches could be a defining factor of the market this year. However, there's a debate in the market about whether crypto hedge funds can truly generate alpha in a market in which the numbers show that many traditional hedge funds provide only beta exposure.
MARKETS
CharlotteObserver.com

Hedge-Fund Manager Kass Sees Stocks Falling 15%

Hedge fund manager Doug Kass is bearish on stocks, despite the market’s recent rebound. “The odds favor that the rally over the last two days of January and into the first week of February may have been a bear market rally, … providing a great trading opportunity, but not likely the basis for a new bull market leg,” the president of Seabreeze Partners Management wrote in a commentary to clients.
STOCKS
San Francisco Business Times

Sequoia Capital plans to invest up to $600M in cryptocurrency startups through a new fund

Sequoia Capital is launching a cryptocurrency-focused fund, becoming the latest venture firm to do so. The influential Menlo Park firm announced Thursday it's launching a $500 million to $600 million fund that will concentrate on investing in cryptocurrency tokens and other digital assets. The move marks the first time the 50-year-old firm has created a fund that's focused on a particular sector.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Performing Hedge Fund Of All Time

For decades, fortunes were made on Wall St .mostly through trading stocks and bonds, and underwriting the public listings of large companies and bond issues for companies, cities, and towns. Mergers and acquisitions became part of Wall St.’s success, and that business has grown exponentially in the last several decades. Venture capital became a road […]
MARKETS
Washington Post

Even Hedge Funds Should Stay Within Their Rails

Allianz SE is taking an eye-watering charge of 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to cover the cost of the implosion of its Florida-based hedge funds two years ago. It’s a reminder that even the most risk-seeking market traders need to stay within the rails they’ve agreed upon with their clients.
MARKETS
San Francisco Business Times

Texas engineering giant buys S.F. transportation startup

Jacobs Engineering Group has acquired StreetLight Data, a transportation mobile analytics company based in San Francisco, to further its digital solutions strategy. StreetLight uses data location from devices such as cell phones, smart vehicles and geospatial databases to track travel patterns, according to a Monday news release from Dallas-based Jacobs (NYSE: J). Terms were not disclosed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Law.com

Hedge Fund Short Sellers Reload After Year in Reddit Crosshairs

Twelve months after being targeted by day traders on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, professional speculators are furiously reloading bets against a stock market priced as richly as any in two decades. Hedge-fund short sellers, chased into the bunkers a year ago by upstart amateurs, are marching again. Twelve months after...
STOCKS
Reuters

Regulators probe block trading at Wall Street banks, hedge funds- WSJ

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Federal investigators have launched a probe into block trading at Wall Street hedge funds and banks including Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), along with the...
ECONOMY
San Francisco Business Times

AppLovin stock tumbles on disappointing revenue outlook

Another Bay Area member of last year's class of new public companies has seen its stock price take a big hit after a disappointing quarterly report. AppLovin Corp.'s (Nasdaq:APP) shares dropped by more than 18% when trading opened on Thursday, a day after the Palo Alto company offered a revenue forecast that was below Wall Street's targets. They recovered much of that to close at $64.13, down nearly 7%.
PALO ALTO, CA
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
843
Followers
3K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy