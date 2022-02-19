ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Watch: Bodycam captures Phoenix police officers ambushed by suspect

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew police body camera footage captures the moment Phoenix police officers got...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 52

Chad Crawford
2d ago

I'm sure somewhere along the line there will be a wrongful death lawsuit by his family against the police saying how amazing their son was and that there was no reason for deadly force to be used

Reply(10)
25
Tim Tibbits
1d ago

people that show so much disdain for cops are obviously lawless and the children of lawlessness. Theyre judgements will come.

Reply(1)
6
Phoenix602
3d ago

what a monster. so glad he is dead and he can't hurt anyone anymore.

Reply(2)
22
 

