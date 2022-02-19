Watch: Bodycam captures Phoenix police officers ambushed by suspect

Closing arguments are set to begin in the federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years since he was killed while running near his home in Brunswick, Georgia. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander and Danny Cevallos break down where the trial stands going into closing arguments and why none of the men took the stand in their own defense. Feb. 21, 2022.

