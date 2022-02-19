Watch: Bodycam captures Phoenix police officers ambushed by suspect
New police body camera footage captures the moment Phoenix police officers got...www.nbcnews.com
New police body camera footage captures the moment Phoenix police officers got...www.nbcnews.com
I'm sure somewhere along the line there will be a wrongful death lawsuit by his family against the police saying how amazing their son was and that there was no reason for deadly force to be used
people that show so much disdain for cops are obviously lawless and the children of lawlessness. Theyre judgements will come.
what a monster. so glad he is dead and he can't hurt anyone anymore.
Comments / 52