Remember when bread was just the stuff in your lunchbox that held your bologna and cheese together? If your childhood bread experience revolved around extra-soft, flavorless slices of white Wonder Bread, you may have made it all the way to adulthood before tasting actual bread. You can't really buy proper bread in the bread aisle at your local supermarket, though you might be able to find a poor facsimile of it in the bakery section — as long as you're lucky and get it right when it comes out of the oven.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO