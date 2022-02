Jet Airways has moved a step closer to its relaunch following an announcement to hire trained pilots for immediate joining. The job advertisement on Twitter is likely to make many pilots, many of whom have either lost their job or are looking to change airlines, happy. The latest communication from Jet could also be seen as an indication that the carrier is gradually overcoming teething problems as it gets ready to restart operations.

