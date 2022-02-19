ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks, social distancing, quarantining: What COVID protocol changes could be coming for schools

By Elenee Dao
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. – Making masks optional isn’t the only thing changing for schools come March 21. The Washington Department of Health plans to change other COVID protocols, too.

In an email to schools Thursday, following Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement to make masks optional, district leaders were told that existing requirements such as social distancing, ventilation and sanitation will become recommendations and not requirements.

Lacy Fehrenbach, the deputy secretary for COVID response with DOH, says they will still have some requirements for schools. Some of those requirements will be COVID testing for students and staff through the “Test to Stay” program.

Another requirement staying in place is that schools still have to report COVID cases and outbreaks to health officials.

However, guidance such as three-feet social distancing will become a recommendation. It will be up to school districts on what they do.

“We will still recommend layered measures in schools that is consistent with CDC guidance,” Fehrenbach said. “We will be working with the schools to support them in choosing measures and implementing these measures in a way that keeps students and their faculty and staff as safe as possible.”

Quarantine changes are coming for schools within Spokane County this next week.

Just about a month ago, if two or more students test positive for COVID in a class, all students in that room had to quarantine.

However, starting Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) said that won’t be the case anymore. Students can just take a rapid COVID test at school, with parent permission, to stay in class rather than quarantine at home.

“We knew from hearing from schools and from families that many times where kids have been sent home multiple times with quarantine, with large clusters of cases in the classroom, it’s been very disruptive for their education,” said Mark Springer, an epidemiologist and program manager with SRHD.

Students who do test positive will still have quarantine at home, which is something that’s not changing.

Other changes are in the works, though the Department of Health has not specified what else.

Springer says he expects testing guidelines to change for spring sports since a majority of it will be outside.

“I think there’s going to be a lot more options. Even though we’re still going to have COVID, it’s going to look, wouldn’t say very normal, but a lot more normal than it has over the last couple of years,” Springer said.

The Department of Health says it will send new guidance to schools on March 7, two weeks before changes can take effect on March 21.

