Family Dollar products in the Mid-South could be contaminated due to rodent infestation, FDA says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve bought anything from a Family Dollar in the Mid-South in the past year, the FDA has a warning for you: Those products may be contaminated.

The FDA announced that products that came from a Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas could be contaminated due to unsanitary conditions, including rodent infestation.

That rodent infestation could cause Salmonella and infectious diseases which may pose the greatest risk to infants, children, pregnant, elderly people and immunocompromised people, the FDA said.

The FDA said it’s currently working with Family Dollar to initiate a voluntary recall for those products which were sold at stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee since Jan. 1, 2021 until today.

Some examples of those possibly contaminated products, according to the FDA include: human foods (including dietary supplements such as vitamin, herbal and mineral supplements) cosmetics such as skin care products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos and baby wipes, animal foods including kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed, medical devices such as feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages and nasal care products and over-the-counter medications including pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids and other medications for both adults and children.

If you have any of these products, the FDA is advising you to not use them and contact the company regarding the impacted products. The FDA said that you should also throw away any drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements that could be contaminated regardless of their packaging.

If you’ve handled any of these products, the FDA said you should wash your hands immediately after handling the products and call a health care professional immediately if you have any health concerns after using or handling the products.

Family Dollar customers react to product recall after rodent infestation at distribution center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lot of families in the Mid-South rely on Family Dollar to get their essentials. For many it’s the only store in their neighborhood. That’s why customers who spoke with FOX13 Monday said they were shocked, disgusted, and disturbed to learn hundreds of stores in the South and Mid-South had been closed, because of a rat infestation at Family Dollar’s West Memphis distribution center.
