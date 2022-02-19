Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents Merry Wives of Windsor

“I t’s got a little bit of the old me. You know, the dark side; there’s a spider and it’s a little bit sinister,” says Cindy Greene, examining one of her debut wallpapers for her new line, Sabel. Dubbed Absolem, the pattern swirls with serpentine critters, spindly-legged arachnids, and cobwebs where you might expect blooms. This “old me” she’s referring to alludes to the time she spent as cofounder, alongside designer Johnson Hartig, of cult fashion label Libertine, a brand that marches to the offbeat of its own drum and possesses an aesthetic that could be described as merry macabre. (A recent post-Greene collection featured pants emblazoned with crystal skeletons and trenches printed with chilly lines from Robert Burns’s “A Winter Night.”) Despite the echo from her earlier life, Greene, who stepped away from Libertine in 2008, was determined not to replicate her previous work. This creative era is a little more cheery. “Maybe it’s because I’m in California now,” says the 25-year veteran of New York who transplanted herself to Los Angeles in 2019, “stepping into the light and the sun.”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO