Stolen Shakespeare Guild presents Merry Wives of Windsor

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization...

fortworth.culturemap.com

SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Introduces the ‘Little Dreamer’ in Her Life

Hours filled with cat naps. The Young and the Restless fave Beth Maitland (Traci) may be busy as of late but it’s just another day for her beautiful Bengal cat. This past Wednesday, the CBS soap actress headed out to Los Angeles for work but she couldn’t leave before “kissing this little dreamer farewell.”
Brainerd Dispatch

The Center takes on Shakespeare with ‘Normeo & Jillian’

BRAINERD — Love is in the air at The Center in Brainerd. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the senior-focused facility will host a Valentine’s Day dinner theater production of “Normeo & Jillian” starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. “I think it's a satire...
Shakespeare
digitalspy.com

Shakespeare & Hathaway brings in Casualty favourite for show return

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators spoilers follow. Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators returns for a new series today (February 14) – with a familiar face from Casualty as part of the guest cast. The BBC One daytime show follows the adventures of PIs Luella Shakespeare and Frank Hathaway, played...
digitalspy.com

Shakespeare & Hathaway to feature legendary Coronation Street villain

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators spoilers follow. Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators airs a guest appearance from one of Coronation Street's most memorable villains today (February 16). The latest episode of the BBC One daytime show features Sasha Behar in the role of Finty Lees-Jones, who's a suspect in a...
Vogue Magazine

A New Line of Homewares from the Co-Founder of Libertine Mixes the Merry and the Macabre

“I t’s got a little bit of the old me. You know, the dark side; there’s a spider and it’s a little bit sinister,” says Cindy Greene, examining one of her debut wallpapers for her new line, Sabel. Dubbed Absolem, the pattern swirls with serpentine critters, spindly-legged arachnids, and cobwebs where you might expect blooms. This “old me” she’s referring to alludes to the time she spent as cofounder, alongside designer Johnson Hartig, of cult fashion label Libertine, a brand that marches to the offbeat of its own drum and possesses an aesthetic that could be described as merry macabre. (A recent post-Greene collection featured pants emblazoned with crystal skeletons and trenches printed with chilly lines from Robert Burns’s “A Winter Night.”) Despite the echo from her earlier life, Greene, who stepped away from Libertine in 2008, was determined not to replicate her previous work. This creative era is a little more cheery. “Maybe it’s because I’m in California now,” says the 25-year veteran of New York who transplanted herself to Los Angeles in 2019, “stepping into the light and the sun.”
Variety

‘All American’ and ‘Homecoming’ Crossover Romances Will Get ‘Messy’ in Unexpected Ways

Click here to read the full article. The “All American” universe expanded with the debut of spinoff “All American: Homecoming” on Monday night, which follows Simone (Geffri Maya) as she attempts to launch her tennis career at college in Atlanta. While telling a story about college life is very different than that of high school, the drama remains — as does the romance. At the end of Simone’s time on “All American,” she left Beverly Hills High and her boyfriend, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), behind. They decided to stay together and try a long-distance relationship, despite the pressures they’re both facing....
Alabama Now

Alabama Shakespeare Festival tells tales of power and death

With William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Macbeth” — which opened last Thursday on the Festival Stage for Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s 50th season — director Rick Dildine is ready to take audiences on a tour through dark desires. “What if our leader’s ambitions went unchecked?” said Dildine,...
Indy100

YouTube explorer finds ‘creepy Knight’s Templar’ ritual cave while searching underneath a tree

A YouTube explorer has made an incredible discovery after stumbling across a hold underneath a tree, which lead to a stunningly preserved ‘Knights Templar’ cave.In a video shared on 3rd October, Brendan Explores went for a ramble in Shifnal, Shropshire after he and a friend read about a 700-year-old cave on the internet, also known as the Caynton Caves. Secret Knights Templar Caves Found Hidden In Woods! WARNING CREEPY! ...
