ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Magnolia at the Modern: The Worst Person in the World

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure...

fortworth.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

The Worst Person in the World is the Best Coming of Age Tale in a Long Time

’s The Worst Person in the World might be wholly concerned with Julie, an ostensibly carefree soul living in Oslo, Norway, but this disarming coming-of-age tale could be about any millennial, anywhere. Played with a natural elegance and quiet intensity by Renate Reinsve, Julie is beautiful, intelligent, and determined, but at 29 going on 30, she’s also adrift in the sea of life, dolefully treading her way into adulthood.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Introduces the ‘Little Dreamer’ in Her Life

Hours filled with cat naps. The Young and the Restless fave Beth Maitland (Traci) may be busy as of late but it’s just another day for her beautiful Bengal cat. This past Wednesday, the CBS soap actress headed out to Los Angeles for work but she couldn’t leave before “kissing this little dreamer farewell.”
PETS
theplaylist.net

Joachim Trier On “Very Touching” ‘Worst Person In The World’ Oscar noms

Joachim Trier is having a good day. The excitement is almost pouring through the phone. And, who can blame him? Trier has just earned his first two Oscar nominations for his celebrated romantic drama “The Worst Person in the World.”. READ MORE: 2022 Oscar Nominations [Complete List]. “We are...
MOVIES
Boston Herald

‘Worst Person’ building buzz as a must-see, best movie

How – and why! — did “The Worst Person in the World,” a Norwegian language, existential drama, become a buzzed about movie, Oscar contender and, most remarkably, launch a complete unknown into international stardom?. “We are asking the same question,” said director and co-writer Joachim Trier,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quest#In The Life#Love Life#Norwegian
Riverside Press Enterprise

Finding ‘home’ in your writing world is a personal journey

How does one find their home in creative writing aside from tapping one’s ruby colored slippers together? I would argue that coming home is a writing journey that one can take at any point in life. One of my literary inspirations is James Joyce, who wrote about his hometown...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vulture

The Worst Person in the World Held Up Downtown Oslo for Its Freeze-Frame Sequence

Midway through The Worst Person in the World, the movie’s heroine Julie (Renate Reinsve), age 29 going on 30 and ambivalent about her relationship with an older man, hits pause, literally, to run across town and be with another man. As her boyfriend Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie) pours coffee at home in their apartment, Julie hits a sudden emotional breakthrough, switches the light off in their kitchen, and time stops. Aksel stands frozen as she runs downstairs and across Oslo, with all the city’s cars, trolleys, and pedestrians rooted still on a glimmering summer morning. Once she arrives at a coffee shop and finds Eivind (Herbert Nordrum), a man who is already in a relationship and with whom Julie almost but not quite cheated at a party, time clicks back into motion, and they spend the day together. The next morning, as they part ways, time freezes again, and Julie runs back to Aksel. She flips the light switch on again, time resumes, and finally, she confesses that she wants to break up.
MOVIES
The Exponent

Modern Renaissance: The post-pandemic world

Five diverse speakers, five musical performances and hundreds of viewers later, TEDx Purdue wrapped up its event Saturday afternoon at Loeb Playhouse. The theme of this year’s show was Modern Renaissance. It explored the “dynamics of our social, cultural, and political world post-pandemic, and how science, art, history and social justice will reemerge in its wake,” according to Purdue Convocations website.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
E! News

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dead at 27

Days after sustaining severe injuries in an accident, Zoe Sozo Bethel has passed away. The former model and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, died on Feb. 18 "after succumbing to her injuries," her family confirmed on Instagram. She was 27.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle

Does a father have a choice in whether or not they walk their daughter down the aisle?. The wedding industry is absolutely booming. Data shows that it brings in over 60 billion dollars every year. And after all the delays from the pandemic, with many engaged couples having to reschedule or postpone their nuptials, 2022 is on track to be one of the bigger financial years for weddings in the last decade.
Variety

‘All American’ and ‘Homecoming’ Crossover Romances Will Get ‘Messy’ in Unexpected Ways

Click here to read the full article. The “All American” universe expanded with the debut of spinoff “All American: Homecoming” on Monday night, which follows Simone (Geffri Maya) as she attempts to launch her tennis career at college in Atlanta. While telling a story about college life is very different than that of high school, the drama remains — as does the romance. At the end of Simone’s time on “All American,” she left Beverly Hills High and her boyfriend, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), behind. They decided to stay together and try a long-distance relationship, despite the pressures they’re both facing....
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy