Theater & Dance

Texas Ballet Theater presents A Tchaikovsky Evening

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with...

fortworth.culturemap.com

Longview News-Journal

ArtsView Children's Theater teens to present ‘Copa with the View’

ArtsView Children’s Theatre will present “Copa with the View” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the theater, 313 W. Tyler St., in Longview. The show, performed in the style of the 1950s and ‘60s Copa Room at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, will feature 22 of ArtsView’s teens singing love songs from performers of the '50s and ‘60s, including Bobby Darin, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Doris Day.
LONGVIEW, TX
WBKO

Barn Lot Theater presents: The Odd Couple (Female Version)

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barn Lot Theater, a nonprofit performing arts organization that features live performances in Edmonton, KY, will perform Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version) on February 24th. Neil Simon’s revision of his hugely successful play, The Odd Couple, sees the lead characters transformed into...
EDMONTON, KY
Portland Tribune

Seeing red: Oregon Ballet Theatre presents 'Dracula'

Colby Parsons and Christopher Kaiser star in the lead role in a ballet that originated from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel.When helping set up the Oregon Ballet Theatre schedule, Peter Franc saw red for Valentine's Day — as in, the bloodsucking Dracula. "I thought, 'Why not?' Let's do something new and present Dracula for Valentine's," said Franc, the interim artistic director. "It's not your typical-looking love story, but at its core that's what this ballet is still about. So, it's really very fitting." "Dracula" stages Feb. 19-26 at Keller Auditorium. It's a full-length work originally created by Ben Stevenson to mark...
OREGON STATE
pilot.com

Encore Center Presents Around the World in 80 Days Dinner Theater

Stampeding elephants! Runaway trains! Unbridled humor and reaching new heights! The Encore Theatre skyrockets presents the dazzling Jules Verne classic, Around the World in 80 Days, adapted by Mark Brown. The dinner theater performances, in partnership with Ashten’s, begin Friday, Feb. 11 and run through Sunday, Feb. 20, in downtown...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
New Jersey Stage

Two River Theater presents "The Hombres"

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater announces the cast and creative team for its third world premiere written by playwright Tony Meneses, The Hombres, which will be directed by Annie Tippe in the theater’s Marion Huber Theater from March 12 through April 10. A play that looks at the complexity, diversity and intimacy of male friendship through the lens of machismo culture, The Hombres was co-commissioned by Two River Theater and the NJPAC Stage Exchange, a program of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and New Jersey Theatre Alliance.
RED BANK, NJ
stpetecatalyst.com

Your weekend arts forecast: Tchaikovsky, a fiery ‘Firebird’ – and Feliciano

Pianist Conrad Tao is guest soloist for The Florida Orchestra’s weekend concerts. He will perform Tchaikovsky’s well-known Piano Concerto No. 1, on a program that also includes the complete The Firebird by Stravinsky, and the world premiere of Eric A. Heumann’s The War in Heaven. New York...
George Balanchine
New Jersey Stage

Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater presents "Fuenteovejuna" by Lope de Vega

Students in rehearsal for the Lewis Center for the Arts' upcoming production of "Fuenteovejuna" . Photo credit: Milan Eldridge. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts' Program in Theater at Princeton University presents Fuenteovejuna by Lope de Vega, a classic play of Spain's Golden Age, to be performed in Spanish with English supertitles. Directed by professional guest director Estefanía Fadul, this reimagined production features original rock music composed by Julián Mesri, set design by Raul Abrego, Jr., and sound design by Nathan Leigh. The cast features Princeton senior Juan José López Haddad, who is also costume designer and dramaturg on the production. Performances are on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 27 at 3:00pm in the Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place, Princeton.
PRINCETON, NJ
Midland Daily News

WSCC presents 'Almost Maine' at Center Stage Theater

SCOTTVILLE -- The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will present “Almost Maine” at Center State Theater. The romantic comedy opens March 3 and is directed by Michelle Kiessel. Show dates are 7:30 p.m. on March 3, 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. on March 6. The...
MAINE STATE
WKRN

Newsmaker: The Nashville Ballet presents “Attitude”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, February 11, the Nashville Ballet will be starting their next round of performances in a very special location. Katie Vasilopoulos joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on why it’s so exciting for dancers to be able to perform in their own home studio.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX21News.com

Funky Little Theater Company presents “HONKY TONK HISSY FIT”

The opening of Funky Little Theater company's HONKY TONK HISSY FIT is making its way to the Westside Community Center. The award-winning Funky Little Theater Company is bringing together (most of) the cast and crew of A DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS for a ridiculously silly sequel!
Kilgore News Herald

Kilgoround: Boys & Girls Club bingo Feb. 17, KC Theater presents new play Feb. 24-27

“Life lived for tomorrow will always be just a day away from being realized.”. Dinner and bingo benefiting Kilgore Boys & Girls Club will be Thursday, Feb. 17 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kilgore. February’s menu includes appetizers, lasagna, green salad, cinnamon peaches, French bread and two dessert options to be determined. Tea, water, lemonade and coffee will be served. Dinner is $12 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. Bingo cards are $10 each or 3 for $20. Cash prizes will be paid and to-go orders are available. Reservations are recommended but not required.
KILGORE, TX
Fontana Herald News

LifeHouse Theater is presenting ‘Beauty and the Beast’

LifeHouse Theater in Redlands will bring to life the laughter, romance and suspense of “Beauty and the Beast.”. This popular original musical of the French fairy tale follows the adventures of the Beauty, Rose, as she discovers true love and the soulful secrets deep in the heart of the Beast.
REDLANDS, CA
New Jersey Stage

The Theater Project presents THINK FAST Competition March 4-6 Via ZOOM

(UNION, NJ) -- This spring, The Theater Project offers another virtual opportunity for playwrights, directors, actors, and audiences from all over the country to experience and participate in live theater from home. In the annual THINK FAST competition – a pillar of The Theater Project’s spring season – playwrights vie for a $500 Judges Prize, and audience members have the chance to vote for their favorite pieces. Now in its ninth year, THINK FAST is part of The Theater Project’s mission to serve as an incubator for rising talent and a showcase for new work in New Jersey and beyond.
THEATER & DANCE
New Jersey Stage

East Lynne Theater presents "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman" - the film

(CAPE MAY, NJ) -- For those who missed the world premiere of East Lynne Theater Company's "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman" and for those who want to see it again, they can watch it from February 23 – March 5, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00pm, at home. This well-received production was filmed with two cameras, without an audience, and edited, so it can be viewed on ELTC’s YouTube Channel.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Derrick

Oil Region Ballet to present "Beauty and the Beast"

The Oil Region Ballet will present “Beauty and the Beast” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin. The ballet group includes 24 dancers from northwest Pennsylvania, and the production will include fun and...
FRANKLIN, PA

