Artisan Center Theater presents The Wizard of Oz

TEMECULA – We’re off to see the wizard. Make plans to bring the entire family to enjoy one of four performances of “The Wizard Of Oz” at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27. The musical is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of TAMS-Witmark, and musical recording provided by The MT Pit LLC. Temecula’s free Student-Led Arts Education Internship Program provides a three-month mentorship from experienced artistic advisers and technical production masters resulting in a full-length musical production annually. Performers and crew members range in ages 12-18 in Temecula’s inclusive, equitable and accessible program which began rehearsing in December 202.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO