Theater & Dance

Artisan Center Theater presents The Wizard of Oz

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue...

fortworth.culturemap.com

Longview News-Journal

ArtsView Children's Theater teens to present ‘Copa with the View’

ArtsView Children’s Theatre will present “Copa with the View” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the theater, 313 W. Tyler St., in Longview. The show, performed in the style of the 1950s and ‘60s Copa Room at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, will feature 22 of ArtsView’s teens singing love songs from performers of the '50s and ‘60s, including Bobby Darin, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Doris Day.
LONGVIEW, TX
Valley News

Temecula Presents’ to show ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in student-led arts education internship program

TEMECULA – We’re off to see the wizard. Make plans to bring the entire family to enjoy one of four performances of “The Wizard Of Oz” at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27. The musical is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of TAMS-Witmark, and musical recording provided by The MT Pit LLC. Temecula’s free Student-Led Arts Education Internship Program provides a three-month mentorship from experienced artistic advisers and technical production masters resulting in a full-length musical production annually. Performers and crew members range in ages 12-18 in Temecula’s inclusive, equitable and accessible program which began rehearsing in December 202.
TEMECULA, CA
KTVZ

Ridgeview HS Performing Arts Dept. to present The Wizard of Oz

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Ridgeview High School Performing Arts Department begins the first of six performances of The Wizard of Oz on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. Before the pandemic hit, Ridgeview produced its most entertaining and successful musical Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Now, it is time to return to the theater and see the highly entertaining and family friendly production of The Wizard of Oz.
REDMOND, OR
New Jersey Stage

Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater presents "Fuenteovejuna" by Lope de Vega

Students in rehearsal for the Lewis Center for the Arts' upcoming production of "Fuenteovejuna" . Photo credit: Milan Eldridge. (PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts' Program in Theater at Princeton University presents Fuenteovejuna by Lope de Vega, a classic play of Spain's Golden Age, to be performed in Spanish with English supertitles. Directed by professional guest director Estefanía Fadul, this reimagined production features original rock music composed by Julián Mesri, set design by Raul Abrego, Jr., and sound design by Nathan Leigh. The cast features Princeton senior Juan José López Haddad, who is also costume designer and dramaturg on the production. Performances are on Friday, February 25 and Saturday, February 26 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 27 at 3:00pm in the Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center, 91 University Place, Princeton.
PRINCETON, NJ
Kilgore News Herald

Kilgoround: Boys & Girls Club bingo Feb. 17, KC Theater presents new play Feb. 24-27

“Life lived for tomorrow will always be just a day away from being realized.”. Dinner and bingo benefiting Kilgore Boys & Girls Club will be Thursday, Feb. 17 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kilgore. February’s menu includes appetizers, lasagna, green salad, cinnamon peaches, French bread and two dessert options to be determined. Tea, water, lemonade and coffee will be served. Dinner is $12 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. Bingo cards are $10 each or 3 for $20. Cash prizes will be paid and to-go orders are available. Reservations are recommended but not required.
KILGORE, TX
Fontana Herald News

LifeHouse Theater is presenting ‘Beauty and the Beast’

LifeHouse Theater in Redlands will bring to life the laughter, romance and suspense of “Beauty and the Beast.”. This popular original musical of the French fairy tale follows the adventures of the Beauty, Rose, as she discovers true love and the soulful secrets deep in the heart of the Beast.
REDLANDS, CA
FOX21News.com

Funky Little Theater Company presents “HONKY TONK HISSY FIT”

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. The opening of Funky Little Theater company’s HONKY TONK HISSY FIT is making its way to the Westside Community Center. The award-winning Funky Little Theater Company is bringing together (most of) the cast and crew of A DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS CHRISTMAS for a ridiculously silly sequel!
PERFORMING ARTS
Chicago Defender

Beverly Arts Center Presents A Celebration of Black Excellence

Beverly Arts Center, in partnership with the 19th Ward, is proud to present ​​A Celebration of Black Excellence, ​an inaugural event honoring Black History Month, Saturday, February 26th at the Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W 111th Street. This family-friendly event will begin at 6:30 pm with an open house in the Beverly Arts Center Atrium where attendees will have the opportunity to mingle and speak with entrepreneurs of black-owned arts businesses in our community.
CHICAGO, IL
New Jersey Stage

American Theater Group Presents Free Play Readings In February and March

(BASKING RIDGE, NJ) -- The American Theater Group (ATG), Somerset County's newest professional theater company, will present a series of free Monday night play readings in February and March at the Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. All performances will begin at 7:00pm and are open to the public; tickets are not required.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

East Lynne Theater presents "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman" - the film

(CAPE MAY, NJ) -- For those who missed the world premiere of East Lynne Theater Company's "Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman" and for those who want to see it again, they can watch it from February 23 – March 5, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00pm, at home. This well-received production was filmed with two cameras, without an audience, and edited, so it can be viewed on ELTC’s YouTube Channel.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Wellmont Theater presents Whitney Cummings

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents Whitney Cummings on Saturday, February 12. Hailed as “the reigning Queen of American stand-up,” Whitney is one of the preeminent comedic voices currently working as a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. Following the success of her sold out “Codependent Tour”, she is currently on her “Touch Me” stand up comedy theatre tour which spans 50 cities across North America. Doors are at 6:00pm, Showtime is 7:00pm. Ricky Velez will open the night.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Augusta Free Press

Court Square Theater offers Black Health and Wellness presentation

Mindset and empowerment coach Letitia Bates will discuss Black Health and Wellness at an event at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. An award-winning speaker, Bates is author of the Amazon bestseller I CAN: 12 Keys to Achieve Personal Success in the SMARTEST Way. She is also the owner of At the Wheel Coaching, where she helps women entrepreneurs and professionals unleash their power to increase their impact, income, and influence.
HARRISONBURG, VA

