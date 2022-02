STROUDSBURG. LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — A man from Stroudsburg has been charged after allegedly torturing a victim in Iraq in 2015. Ross Roggio, 53, is said to have suffocated the victim with a belt, threatened to cut off one of their fingers, and directed Kurdish soldiers to inflict severe physical and mental torture on the victim.

