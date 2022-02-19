Marysville shuts down Highlands, 58-13

Teams that can find multiple creative ways to score are typically successful each night that they step out onto the basketball court.

On Thursday, the seventh-seeded Marysville High girls basketball team opened up its playoff push with a full-court 2x2x1 press that forced No. 10 Highlands into multiple turnovers and a commanding deficit after eight minutes of the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs hosted by Marysville.

The Indians, helped by their knack to get into Highlands defensively, jumped out to a 24-4 first-quarter lead and went on to rout the Scots, 58-13, to advance to the quarterfinals.

Marysville head coach Marvin Prince estimated that his squad forced 25 turnovers, led by 10 steals from junior guard Sophia Rogers.

Rogers’ defensive tenacity helped ignite the team’s ability to find easy baskets during the game. Freshman Demi Boykin, making her playoff debut, scored a game-high 16 points while junior Karisma Briggs added 15 and sophomore Krystal Briggs dropped home 14 points for Marysville (22-5).

“We played really good on defense,” said Prince, who won his first playoff game at Marysville Thursday. “Our press did what I thought it would do.”

Prince said with the 2x2x1 the plan is to force opposing teams to bring the ball up the sideline in the backcourt and look to find an outlet near the middle.

“We want to take the middle away with the other guard that is up on the 2x2x1,” Prince said. “Once they start seeing the ball in the air going over the second defender at halfcourt that’s when my big girls started getting all those steals.”

The two guards, Rogers and Danae Keeney, were constantly picking off Highlands passes and finding the Briggs’ sisters and Boykin at the other end. Marysville pushed ahead 28-6 with just under 4 minutes left in the first half and 30-8 at the break.

“They ran it well and stayed in (the press),” Prince said. “They trust each other now, so they are learning where they are supposed to be. As long as we move our feet and trust that the other girl is going to be there I think we can play with almost anybody.”

Marysville’s next test is a large one. The team is scheduled to travel to No. 2 Dixon – a 57-19 winner over Sonora Thursday – in the quarterfinals Monday beginning at 7 p.m.

The Indians are 0-16 since 2004 against Dixon (23-3). The last meeting between the two teams was 2018.

Prince said he is likely to utilize a similar game plan when approaching Dixon.

With proper execution and effort, Prince feels an upset is possible.

As for Highlands, head coach Les Hale said Thursday was a difficult outing but one that the team was prepared for.

“We have been pressed before all season long,” Hale said. “We were ready for it, I think the stage was too bright for us.”

Aujanai Barnett led Highlands (19-3) with six points.

