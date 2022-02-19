ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum has a soft reopen to start the year

By Reed Harmon
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSWm8_0eJ4VF0N00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It's been nearly two years since the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum had kids running around.

In December, camps were being done but with short staff and limited capacity.

January was the kickstart to that soft open with safety measures still be taken, including the requirement to call 48 hours prior to reserve your time or calling.

Walk-in visits are available, but if the museum is filled, the front desk will turn customers away.

The museum is only open on the weekends for a few hours as well.

Since the return from the pandemic, none of the previous employees have returned, so the museum is short staffed but continuing to hire more as time goes on.

They are also receiving interns for the extra help.

With new staff and time to redevelop, the museum may look a little different. While it may be more spaced out, there are also new exhibits to check out.

For more information, click here.

