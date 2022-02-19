ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, CA

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Live Oak boys soccer into semis

By Jeff Larson jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
 3 days ago

Prep boys soccer

Live Oak 1 Yreka 0

Live Oak advanced into the semifinals with an upset win at Yreka Thursday in the Northern Section Division II quarterfinals in Siskiyou County.

The game winner came off the foot of Jesus Vazquez about the ninth minute of the contest. Live Oak, seeded fifth, improved to 13-3-3 with its win over No. 4 Yreka (10-4-2).

Live Oak will be back in the area to take on top-seeded Gridley (14-4-3) in the D-II semifinals Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Gridley shutout West Valley, 2-0 on Thursday.

Prep girls basketball

Del Oro 74, Yuba City 37

Despite 20 points from junior Karine Dhaliwal, the Honkers’ girls basketball season came to an end Thursday in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II first-round playoffs.

YC (15-9) got behind by nine points after one quarter and 38-19 at the break to Del Oro, the division’s No. 3 seed.

Del Oro wrapped it up over the 14th-seeded Honkers with a 27-4 third-quarter run.

Emma Geitner chipped in 6 for YC in the loss.

Del Oro hosts Atwater in a 3-6 matchup Monday beginning at 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Laney 59, Yuba College 51

The 49ers’ 11-game win streak came to an end Thursday with a loss at home to Laney out of Oakland.

Yuba got behind 15-6 after one quarter and 32-21 at halftime to the Bay Valley Conference leader.

Raenette McCrae dropped home 14 points on 3-of-28 from the field to lead Yuba. Cyril Moore added 13 in the loss. Yuba (15-8, 11-2 BV) hosts Merritt for sophomore day Tuesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. The men follow at 7:30 p.m. against Merritt.

Laney improved to 17-5 overall and 11-0 in conference with Thursday’s win over Yuba College.

Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.

Appeal-Democrat

