11 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria County Friday

The following article was submitted by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. This week Victoria ISD presented at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon. We present annually as an opportunity to update our Chamber partners about the good things happening in VISD. The presentation is meant to be informative for the audience and we pack as much information as possible into a very short window of time. We can never get to everything, so we try to focus on two or three key areas for us. In the past few years, we have focused heavily on the state of finances for the district, because that has been a concern for us, and we recognized the need to improve our overall standing. When I began in 2018, our fund balance at year-end was $11.8 Million. That was a dangerously low amount for a district of our size, and it put a great strain on our community. After four years of restructuring from top to bottom (including cutting nearly 30% of central office administration. To be clear, we started at a percentage lower than the state average and reduced from there), I am proud to say our financial standing has improved dramatically and the state of our finances is exceptional. Our fund balance stands at $37.5 Million, which is the recommended level the state suggests for Victoria ISD and helps us achieve a perfect score on our financial integrity rating. Perfect score, in case you missed it the first time. I only presented two slides on finances. Mostly, I focused on the fact that every single audit and rating organization (state, federal, and local) finds us to be superior and without any areas of concern. This year I focused almost exclusively on student learning pathways, student achievement, student learning challenges coming out of COVID, Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, Dual Enrollment, and graduation rates. I also focused a bit on communications since we have launched the first-ever VISD mobile app, re-designed and launched the website, have started a YouTube channel, enhanced our monthly administration report, and launched a communications e-newsletter, which is still the very best way to get accurate information about the district.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO