ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

11 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria County Friday

By Don Brubaker
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2970en_0eJ4Uz3o00

VICTORIA, Texas—The Victoria County Public Health Department said there are 11 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday.

There are 140 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County. 15,865 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

Victoria County has had 16,352 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reports 392 people in Victoria County have died from this disease.

The health department tells us that since June 24, 74.91% of the new COVID-19 cases in the county are among the unvaccinated.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Electric Cooperative calls for grant submissions

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Electric Cooperative, Inc. is now calling for grant submissions for the Community Development Program. It will begin considering and awarding local governments and non-profit groups that submitted their application by April 1, 2022. Applicants must be groups within the counties VEC serves, including Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Refugio and Victoria.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VISD COVID-19 cases keep falling

VICTORIA, Texas—The number of active COVID-19 cases in VISD drops for students and staff in the latest report released Friday. As of Thursday, VISD reports there are 22 COVID-19 current cases among students. That’s 20 fewer than reported last week. There are 2,147 total student COVID-19 cases since VISD opened for the fall semester on August 18.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Mayor Bauknight appoints new member, chairwomen for housing authority board

VICTORIA, Texas – Mayor Jeff Bauknight has appointed Victoria Housing Authority board member Raquel Garza to serve as chairwoman. The Victoria Housing Authority board provides housing for low-income families through its public house program and voucher program. During the Feb. 18 board meeting, Garza will be sworn in. She is an economic development specialist with the Victoria Economic Development Advisory Committee. Garza also served as a member of the following:
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Victoria County, TX
Government
Victoria County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Headlines in the Port Lavaca Wave

The stakes have been planted to mark where the new playground area in Chocolate Bayou Park will be. And the ground will be broken soon, according to Calhoun County Commissioner, Precinct 1, David Hall. Bids for the playground were awarded in September 2021 to Kraftsman Inc. The park will be ADA inclusive as well as include audio-visual elements for children with disabilities. The new playground equipment will be put in where the swing set is currently. The park is just one part of the improvements being planned for the park but the only one underway at the moment. At the Aug. 25, 2021 meeting, the commissioners’ court rejected the four bids they had received for park improvements upon the recommendation of the project engineer. The four bids were all over the more than $900,000 projected costs due to price increases. During the August 2021 meeting, Scott Mason with G&W Engineering said the scope of the project would have to be redone to reduce costs on the project.
PORT LAVACA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Early voting hours in DeWitt County

DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Feb. 14, early voting for the primary election in Dewitt county is happening at the Dewitt County Annex courtroom. The building is located at 115 N. Gonzales St. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the weekends, people can vote on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon and on Sunday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m.
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Victoria I.S.D. Supt. Quintin Shepherd

The following article was submitted by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. This week Victoria ISD presented at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon. We present annually as an opportunity to update our Chamber partners about the good things happening in VISD. The presentation is meant to be informative for the audience and we pack as much information as possible into a very short window of time. We can never get to everything, so we try to focus on two or three key areas for us. In the past few years, we have focused heavily on the state of finances for the district, because that has been a concern for us, and we recognized the need to improve our overall standing. When I began in 2018, our fund balance at year-end was $11.8 Million. That was a dangerously low amount for a district of our size, and it put a great strain on our community. After four years of restructuring from top to bottom (including cutting nearly 30% of central office administration. To be clear, we started at a percentage lower than the state average and reduced from there), I am proud to say our financial standing has improved dramatically and the state of our finances is exceptional. Our fund balance stands at $37.5 Million, which is the recommended level the state suggests for Victoria ISD and helps us achieve a perfect score on our financial integrity rating. Perfect score, in case you missed it the first time. I only presented two slides on finances. Mostly, I focused on the fact that every single audit and rating organization (state, federal, and local) finds us to be superior and without any areas of concern. This year I focused almost exclusively on student learning pathways, student achievement, student learning challenges coming out of COVID, Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, Dual Enrollment, and graduation rates. I also focused a bit on communications since we have launched the first-ever VISD mobile app, re-designed and launched the website, have started a YouTube channel, enhanced our monthly administration report, and launched a communications e-newsletter, which is still the very best way to get accurate information about the district.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Municipal Court plans extra court sessions for Warrant Resolution Month

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Municipal Court plans an extra court session for Warrant Resolution Month. Defendants with outstanding Municipal Court warrants may attend an upcoming court session to resolve their warrants without arrest. In-person and virtual options are offered. The court will offer in-person and virtual options. Defendants...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Bicyclist causes traffic on Navarro

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Feb. 9, around 5:30 p.m. a bicyclist caused some traffic on the 4300 block of Navarro St. When the Victoria Police Department responded, they said the bicyclist himself cause the crash for failing to yield when going northbound onto coming traffic. As a result, law enforcement officials suspected public intoxication so they arrested him.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Republican Women host candidate forum

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Republican Women host candidate debate Tuesday evening at The Club Westerner. The forum showcased 15 different candidates from local, state, and federal levels of government. Most of the candidates on the agenda were there in person with some having a representative to speak on their behalf. Each candidate was given time to introduce themselves and time to answer three questions from those who attended the forum.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Mid-Coast Family Services hotel room check-ins increase

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday night, Feb. 3, Mid-Coast Family Services CEO Ginny Stafford said the shelter paid for 54 hotel rooms for an estimated cost of $3,240. Homeless families or ones without heat were still offered hotels. They agency still helped those who arrived from another agency, depending on the situation. Below is a breakdown of the numbers by county.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria ISD’s Gifted and Talented summer referrals now open

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria ISD’s Gifted and Talented program’s summer referrals are now open for all students who plan on entering first through 12th-grade for the 2022-23 school year. Parents, guardians, teachers and peers can refer students to the program, and students may also refer themselves. Students must be referred for evaluation for gifted services. The summer referral period closes on Monday, April 11.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
771
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy