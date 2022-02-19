ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

Wife of wounded Arizona officer expects full recovery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — A Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who was shot in the abdomen while on duty is expected to make a full recovery, his wife, Bailey, said Friday.

Sgt. Preston Brogdon and another Yavapai-Apache officer had responded to a call about shots fired in a housing area near the Verde River last week when Brogdon was shot. A bullet went through his vest and belt, punctured his small intestine and shattered his pelvis and hip, Bailey told reporters in Camp Verde.

Brogdon was moved out of a hospital’s intensive care unit earlier this week after multiple surgeries and transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Bailey Brogdon said she believes his training and mindset as a Marine helped save his life.

“There’s going to be complications because of the nature of his injuries, but we’ll deal with those as they come,” she said.

The FBI continues to search for the suspected shooter, 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez, who fled the scene on foot after the shooting. A federal criminal complaint charges him with assaulting two tribal officers and discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

