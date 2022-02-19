ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

Woman’s death under investigation by New Castle police

By Luther Johnson
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Bo0M_0eJ4RqMk00

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A death investigation is underway, after New Castle police found the body of a woman Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Plum Street on report of a person lying on the ground.

Upon arrival, they found the body of 43-year-old Jessica Miller.

The Henry County Major Case Team was called in to investigate. The team includes members of the New Castle Police Dept., Henry County Sheriff’s Dept. and Indiana State Police.

Anyone having information concerning the death of Jessica Miller can contact the New Castle Police Department at (765) 529-5355 ext. 3308.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Man dead, woman injured in Carmel homicide; suspect in custody

CARMEL, Ind. — Police said a man has been killed and a woman seriously injured in a residential area of Carmel. A supposed family member of the victims is in custody, according to police, caught after fleeing to southern Indiana. According to the Carmel Police Department, officers responded to the Woodland Springs neighborhood near the […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Police: Men stole vape items, threatened worker with gun

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are looking for two men accused of stealing vape merchandise and threatening an employee with a gun during a robbery at an Indianapolis gas station. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft happened around 4:30 a.m. at the BP gas station located at 2065 E. Raymond St. on Jan. 28, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shooting victims show up at Indy hospitals; 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after officers were called to two separate hospitals overnight in reference to shooting victims. Police received a report of a walk-in shooting victim at IU Methodist Hospital on N. Senate. An adult male had been shot and was last reported to be in stable condition. IMPD was then notified another […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Castle, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
New Castle, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Man shot, killed on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed near W. 34th & Moller Rd. late Monday. Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to the 5300 block of W. 34th Place on a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Investigating officers located a male victim in the street. He was pronounced dead at the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

One dead following apartment fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. — One person is dead following a fire that occurred inside an apartment in Lebanon Monday night. Around 7 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1800 block of Sprucewood Drive on a report of a cardiac arrest. Officers with the Lebanon Police dept. also responded, and found smoke coming from […]
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Man arrested in connection to Arcadia arson

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A man and an unidentified juvenile have been arrested in connection to January arson in Arcadia. An arrest warrant was issued for Corbin Lee Messer on Thursday, Feb. 17. He has been charged with several felonies related to an arson on Jan. 21 in Arcadia. At last check, Messer is in […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Brown found guilty in murder of Southport lieutenant

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a guilty ruling in the killing of a Southport police lieutenant. In front of a packed courtroom with at least 20 Southport police officers, Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner found Jason Brown guilty of murder for fatally shooting 38-year-old Southport Lt. Aaron Allan. Allan was shot 11 times when […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dept#Indiana State Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Local car theft victim spots his own truck passing by in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine having your car stolen only to see it drive by you days later. For a homeowner on Indy’s near north side, that became a reality this week. “I looked in the back mirror, and saw the sticker on the back, I was like, ‘Holy crap, that was my truck!” recalled Kyle Nelson. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Trauma concerns community following Chuck E. Cheese shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The community is outraged over a deadly shooting outside a Chuck E. Cheese as children played inside. “Now we’re talking about the roots of these problems,” Community Organizer Ron Gee said. “These are affecting everybody that don’t have nothing to do with nothing!” The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Man dies after caught in industrial door in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man died after getting caught in an industrial door at a western Indiana steel plant, a sheriff said Saturday. First responders were dispatched Friday morning to the Steel Dynamics Heartland LLC plant in Terre Haute and found the man caught in a large roll-up industrial door, Vigo County Sheriff […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating fatal crash on city’s NW side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is on the scene of fatal accident on the city’s NW side. Emergency personnel were called to the area of West 56th Street and Arabian run before 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. Preliminary investigation indicates the accident involved three vehicles. One person was confirmed deceased, while another person was listed in critical […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police seek van in deadly hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from Saturday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers from the Southeast District were dispatched to East Troy Avenue and Beech Street in reference to a person down around 6:15 a.m. Police found a man who’d been struck […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert cancelled for missing Wabash teen

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled. WABASH, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old teenager. They were last seen on in Wabash on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:30 am. She was described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue […]
WABASH, IN
FOX59

Fishers High School student killed in Illinois crash

CHICAGO — An Indiana teen is dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Chicago early Saturday morning. The crash happened on I-94 southbound at 170th Street in Cook County. An initial investigation into the crash indicates a vehicle traveling southbound left the road, hit a light pole, and rolled onto the embankment. A passenger, identified as […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy