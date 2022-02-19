ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millstone, NJ

Strong winds blow 200-year-old building in Millstone off its foundation

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A building that has stood on the banks of the Millstone River in the borough of Millstone for more than 200 years was blown off its foundation on Friday.

Strong winds were in the area. The building is now leaning perilously over the banks of the river.

It is part of the Millstone Historic District. The building was the longtime home of the Millstone Sports Shop and was often referred to by locals as Ralph’s Sport Shop.

The new owner bought it several years ago and was hoping to renovate it to turn it into a coffee shop.

The owner tells News 12 New Jersey that he thinks the foundation may have been weakened by frequent floods over the years.

The building will now have to be demolished.

