Holyoke authorities seize $1.6 million in marijuana

By Dave Canton
 3 days ago
Holyoke police and federal agents seized more than $1.6 million worth of marijuana when they executed a search warrant at an extensive grow operation on Cross Road Thursday. Capt. Matthew...

