Holyoke authorities seize $1.6 million in marijuana

Keep the “Law & Order” opening theme song in your head as you read this letter, for dramatic effect. “Keep going, honey, this neighborhood doesn’t look safe.” “Call me right away when you get there, dear.” We have all heard and said remarks like this from our loved ones, out of concern for safety. But what if you lived in the neighborhood that many would be too scared to even stop at? What if the crimes reported in our local paper were not just the petty crimes amongst those who know each other? For now, we do not need to worry about this, as our police department does good work in Westfield, and those in our community are generally the good guys. Then why does a community need so many police officers if there isn’t much of any crime to report? The answer is the same as it would be for any place on the map. Deterrence of crime makes us feel safer than a solved crime.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO