Netflix announces four new Dave Chappelle specials featuring veteran comics... four months after The Closer controversy

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

On Friday Netflix announced that it will release four comedy specials executive produced and hosted by Dave Chappelle.

The collection of programs will be called Chappelle’s Home Team, and each will offer a seasoned comic introduced by the Half Baked actor, 48.

The news comes just four months after Chappelle and the streaming giant came under fire for the controversial special The Closer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSrlO_0eJ4PupE00
Announcement: On Friday Netflix announced that it will release four comedy specials executive produced and hosted by Dave Chappelle

At the top of the list is a special featuring the comedian Earthquake - real name Nathaniel Martin Stroman.

Earthquake: Legendary, is slated to premiere on Feb. 28.

Another featured comedian that will appear in the series is Donnell Rawlings.

All of the chosen talent are veterans, having worked in comedy for at least three decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNmzM_0eJ4PupE00
Uproar: The news comes just four months after Chappelle and the streaming giant came under fire for the controversial special The Closer

'I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career,' Chappelle said of the selected comics, per The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, 'Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment.'

Stan Lathan directed the specials and they were executive produced by him, Chappelle, Earthquake, Rikki Hughes and Jermaine Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ9nA_0eJ4PupE00
Coming soon: Another feature comedian that will appear in the series is Donnell Rawlings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hZj7_0eJ4PupE00
Forthcoming: The first special will feature the comedian Earthquake - real name Nathaniel Martin Stroman

When The Closer premiered in October it was met with criticism from the transgender community, as many took offense to the content of the show and called it transphobic.

Netflix employees even staged a walkout in protest of the special.

During that time the company CEO Ted Sarandos stood behind it and said it was 'consistent with our comedy offering, it’s consistent with Dave Chappelle’s comedy brand and this is one of those times when there’s something on Netflix that you’re not going to like.'

Sarandos did admit that he 'screwed up' when it came to addressing staff in two memos about the subject, but he emphasized his stance on The Closer hadn't changed.

Dave will headline Netflix’s comedy festival Netflix Is A Joke at the Hollywood Bowl, which kicks off April 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGUPi_0eJ4PupE00
Solidarity: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos stood behind The Closer and said it was 'consistent with our comedy offering'; Dave Grohl, Chappelle, and Sarandos in October at the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

