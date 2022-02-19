Several injured in 39-vehicle pileup due to winter weather in Marathon County

Several people were injured in a 39 vehicle crash during Friday's severe winter weather in Marathon County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along US 51 near Wausau.

Officials say ten people were injured in total. Extrication equipment was used to remove some occupants from their car. Some were also transported by ambulance.

The injured were transported to local hospitals. Wisconsin State Patrol says the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 51 were closed for about four hours while the crash was investigation and the scene was cleared of damaged vehicles.

High winds and falling snow caused near whiteout conditions, contributing to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

