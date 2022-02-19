ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Several injured in 39-vehicle pileup due to winter weather in Marathon County

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
Several people were injured in a 39 vehicle crash during Friday's severe winter weather in Marathon County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along US 51 near Wausau.

Officials say ten people were injured in total. Extrication equipment was used to remove some occupants from their car. Some were also transported by ambulance.

The injured were transported to local hospitals. Wisconsin State Patrol says the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 51 were closed for about four hours while the crash was investigation and the scene was cleared of damaged vehicles.

High winds and falling snow caused near whiteout conditions, contributing to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Comments / 7

Adam joseph Mildenberger
3d ago

people should know to slow down and give themselves plenty of room on highways and roads in bad weather better to be safe and alive then end up in the hospital or dead

Reply
8
Maggie Seubert
3d ago

I hope everyone is okay, the weather here did get crappy quickly and the wind only made it worse. hoping everyone involved will be ok.

Reply
3
Rhonda Zirbel
2d ago

I live in this area. It seems like every time it snows, there are a bunch of coocoo nuts that think, “I have 4-wheel drive, I can do anything I want. That Friday, instead of decreased traffic, there was increased. Didn’t make sense to me!

Reply
2
