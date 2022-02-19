FaZe become first to 4-0 at CDL Major 1 qualifiers

The Atlanta FaZe became the first squad to move to 4-0 at the Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers on Friday.

The FaZe rolled past the Minnesota Rokkr (1-3) in a 3-0 sweep as Atlanta remained one of just two remaining unbeaten teams, along with the idle Seattle Surge (3-0).

In the day’s other action, the Los Angeles Thieves upped their mark to 3-1 by defeating the winless Paris Legion, 3-1. The last-place Legion fell to 0-5. OpTic Texas (2-2) also took down the Toronto Ultra (2-2) in a 3-0 sweep.

The FaZe began with a 250-163 triumph on Tuscan Hardpoint and a tight 6-5 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy. Atlanta finished the match with a 3-1 victory on Tuscan Control.

The Thieves pounced on the beleaguered Legion in a 250-57 rout on Gavutu Hardpoint to take the first map. Paris evened the match at a map apiece with a 6-3 win on Berlin Search and Destroy. But L.A. took the next two maps, winning 3-2 on Gavutu Control and 250-180 on Bocage Hardpoint.

OpTic Texas had no problem with Toronto, charting victories on Bocage Hardpoint (197-184), Tuscan Search and Destroy (6-2) and Tuscan Control (3-1).

The qualifiers will continue Saturday with four matches:

Seattle Surge vs. Florida Mutineers

New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach

Minnesota Rokkr vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Toronto Ultra

Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifying standings, with points, match record and game winning percentage:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 40 points, 4-0, 75 percent

2. Seattle Surge, 30 points, 3-0, 69.2 percent

3. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-1, 62.5 percent

4. Los Angeles Thieves, 30 points, 3-1, 58.8 percent

5. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-1, 53.8 percent

6. OpTic Texas, 20 points, 2-2, 62.5 percent

7. Toronto Ultra, 20 points, 2-2, 57.1 percent

8. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-2, 50 percent

9. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-3, 35.3 percent

10. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-3, 33.3 percent

11. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-3, 18.2 percent

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, 25 percent

–Field Level Media

