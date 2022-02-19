ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

FaZe become first to 4-0 at CDL Major 1 qualifiers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVHWZ_0eJ4PqIK00

The Atlanta FaZe became the first squad to move to 4-0 at the Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers on Friday.

The FaZe rolled past the Minnesota Rokkr (1-3) in a 3-0 sweep as Atlanta remained one of just two remaining unbeaten teams, along with the idle Seattle Surge (3-0).

In the day’s other action, the Los Angeles Thieves upped their mark to 3-1 by defeating the winless Paris Legion, 3-1. The last-place Legion fell to 0-5. OpTic Texas (2-2) also took down the Toronto Ultra (2-2) in a 3-0 sweep.

The FaZe began with a 250-163 triumph on Tuscan Hardpoint and a tight 6-5 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy. Atlanta finished the match with a 3-1 victory on Tuscan Control.

The Thieves pounced on the beleaguered Legion in a 250-57 rout on Gavutu Hardpoint to take the first map. Paris evened the match at a map apiece with a 6-3 win on Berlin Search and Destroy. But L.A. took the next two maps, winning 3-2 on Gavutu Control and 250-180 on Bocage Hardpoint.

OpTic Texas had no problem with Toronto, charting victories on Bocage Hardpoint (197-184), Tuscan Search and Destroy (6-2) and Tuscan Control (3-1).

The qualifiers will continue Saturday with four matches:
Seattle Surge vs. Florida Mutineers
New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach
Minnesota Rokkr vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Los Angeles Thieves vs. Toronto Ultra

Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifying standings, with points, match record and game winning percentage:
1. Atlanta FaZe, 40 points, 4-0, 75 percent
2. Seattle Surge, 30 points, 3-0, 69.2 percent
3. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-1, 62.5 percent
4. Los Angeles Thieves, 30 points, 3-1, 58.8 percent
5. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-1, 53.8 percent
6. OpTic Texas, 20 points, 2-2, 62.5 percent
7. Toronto Ultra, 20 points, 2-2, 57.1 percent
8. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-2, 50 percent
9. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-3, 35.3 percent
10. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-3, 33.3 percent
11. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-3, 18.2 percent
12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, 25 percent

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Fans Voice Their Frustration with Daytona 500 TV Coverage

With one of NASCAR’s biggest races underway in Florida for the Daytona 500, fans everywhere are flocking to their TV screens for all the greatest coverage. However, that’s proving to be a bit of a challenge. After posting some action via social media, fans were quick to respond about the many commercial breaks being shown throughout the coverage.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Atlanta Faze#Video Game#The Call Of Duty League#Seattle Surge#The Los Angeles Thieves#Paris Legion#Tuscan Hardpoint#Gavutu Control#Optic Texas#Florida Mutineers#Subliners#Boston Breach#Toronto Ultra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Berlin, DE
Racing News

NFL legend joins NASCAR as team owner

Emmett Smith joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emmitt Smith is a NFL Hall of Fame running back. He’s purchased a portion of the No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team. The team runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 34 was previously used by Wendell...
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

42K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy