FaZe become first to 4-0 at CDL Major 1 qualifiers
The Atlanta FaZe became the first squad to move to 4-0 at the Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifiers on Friday.
The FaZe rolled past the Minnesota Rokkr (1-3) in a 3-0 sweep as Atlanta remained one of just two remaining unbeaten teams, along with the idle Seattle Surge (3-0).
In the day’s other action, the Los Angeles Thieves upped their mark to 3-1 by defeating the winless Paris Legion, 3-1. The last-place Legion fell to 0-5. OpTic Texas (2-2) also took down the Toronto Ultra (2-2) in a 3-0 sweep.
The FaZe began with a 250-163 triumph on Tuscan Hardpoint and a tight 6-5 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy. Atlanta finished the match with a 3-1 victory on Tuscan Control.
The Thieves pounced on the beleaguered Legion in a 250-57 rout on Gavutu Hardpoint to take the first map. Paris evened the match at a map apiece with a 6-3 win on Berlin Search and Destroy. But L.A. took the next two maps, winning 3-2 on Gavutu Control and 250-180 on Bocage Hardpoint.
OpTic Texas had no problem with Toronto, charting victories on Bocage Hardpoint (197-184), Tuscan Search and Destroy (6-2) and Tuscan Control (3-1).
The qualifiers will continue Saturday with four matches:
Seattle Surge vs. Florida Mutineers
New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach
Minnesota Rokkr vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Los Angeles Thieves vs. Toronto Ultra
Call of Duty League Major 1 qualifying standings, with points, match record and game winning percentage:
1. Atlanta FaZe, 40 points, 4-0, 75 percent
2. Seattle Surge, 30 points, 3-0, 69.2 percent
3. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-1, 62.5 percent
4. Los Angeles Thieves, 30 points, 3-1, 58.8 percent
5. Boston Breach, 20 points, 2-1, 53.8 percent
6. OpTic Texas, 20 points, 2-2, 62.5 percent
7. Toronto Ultra, 20 points, 2-2, 57.1 percent
8. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-2, 50 percent
9. Minnesota Rokkr, 10 points, 1-3, 35.3 percent
10. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-3, 33.3 percent
11. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-3, 18.2 percent
12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, 25 percent
–Field Level Media
