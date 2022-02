The Kansas City Chiefs have officially released veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens after wrapping up his fourth season with the team. Signing Hitchens was one of the first major moves by general manager Brett Veach after taking over the team from former GM John Dorsey in an attempt to rebuild the Chiefs’ linebacking corps over the next few years. Hitchens was a young free agent out of Dallas who had been a spot starter for the Cowboys (given their myriad of injuries to their starting linebackers) who finally found a permanent home with the Chiefs.

