TRENTON – Lawmakers granted Gov. Phil Murphy’s request to delay his speech introducing the proposed state budget for fiscal 2023 by two weeks, from Feb. 22 to March 8. State law directs that the budget proposal is to be unveiled on the fourth Tuesday in February. It’s not unheard of for it to be delayed, but that’s more typically done when a new administration takes office or a recession is causing a financial crunch and difficult decisions.

INCOME TAX ・ 7 DAYS AGO