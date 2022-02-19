Child found safe after being taken inside stolen truck; suspect at large

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a truck late Friday with a 9-year-old boy inside who was later found safe.

An investigation began after 7 p.m., which is about the time police say the truck was stolen from 10th Street and King Avenue.

The driver later stopped around the 1000 block of Albany Street, where the boy was got out of the truck and ran to a nearby house, according to IMPD.

The suspect then ran to a gas station at Albany and Shelby streets and took another vehicle that was unlocked and running, then fled.

Police say the boy was unhurt and has been reunited with this family.

The suspect is still at large.

An investigation is underway. Additional details were not immediately disclosed.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer urged the public to never leave their vehicles running while unlocked — especially if there is a child inside.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.