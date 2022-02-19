ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaBrae spoils Springfield’s perfect season as Vikings upset Tigers

By Josh Frketic
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team ended Springfield’s perfect season Friday night as the Vikings topped the Tigers 57-56.

LaBrae jumped on Springfield early, taking a 10 point lead to the second quarter.

The Tigers would claw back, outscoring the Vikings 20-13 in the third quarter to even the game heading to the fourth quarter.

Both teams went back and forth until Devin Carter scored the go-ahead basket with less than a minute to go in the game.

With two seconds left, Adam Wharry had a chance for the win but his shot bounced off the front of the rim to end the game.

Devin Carter led the way for LaBrae with 23 points while Tre’Von Drake had 13 and Aiden Stephens added 10.

For Springfield, Adam Wharry had a team-high 21 points with Alex Rothwell adding 14 and Jake Joyce having 12.

The loss drops Springfield to 21-1 while LaBrae improves to 14-4.

