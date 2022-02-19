ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Shoplifter allegedly pepper sprays Academy employees in Oklahoma City

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged shoplifter who allegedly pepper sprayed Academy Sports + Outdoors employees.

Surveillance footage shows the woman exiting the Academy at Northwest 63rd and pepper spraying two employees who tried to stop her.

The woman allegedly entered the store, grabbed a cart and collected around $900 worth of merchandise. Surveillance footage then shows her strolling into a dressing room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xW40R_0eJ4MgFZ00
This woman allegedly shoplifted from Academy on NW 63rd in OKC and squirted pepper spray on store employees who tried to stop her. Can you help police identify her?

She allegedly dressed herself in clothes she had taken off the racks. She headed to the exit wearing an unpurchased hoodie and shoes. Her purse was allegedly stuffed with unpurchased items.

Suspicious employees tried to stop her, but she pulled out a can of pepper spray, squirted employees who tried to stop her and exited the store, according to Oklahoma City police.

She left the store in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Please call Oklahoma City police by dialing (405) 297-1000 if you recognize the woman.

