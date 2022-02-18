ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Salem boys basketball rallies to take down Wakefield

By Jared Zero
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TeKPS_0eJ4MGUn00

Darlin Santiago, right, had a strong game for Salem in a win over Wakefield Friday night. (Item File Photo)

SALEM — After rallying from a double-digit deficit in the second half, the Salem boys basketball team came all the way back to notch a 72-55 win over Wakefield in a non-conference battle at Salem High School Friday night.

Both Salem and Wakefield came out battling in the beginning of the first. Throughout the quarter, both teams were going back and forth until the Warriors caught fire and a lot of their shots from beyond the arc started falling. Behind Ethan Margolis’ 10 points in the frame, the Warriors scored 19 points. However, Darlin Santiago allowed the Witches to stay in the game with eight of his team’s 16 points to end the first trailing by only three points.

The second quarter began with the Warriors coming out still hot. Behind a number of turnovers from Salem, the Warriors were able to extend their lead to 32-22 by the halftime break.

The woes for the Witches continued as the first half wore down, as they only added on three points off a 3-pointer from Santiago, and the rest of their shots just were not finding the bottom of the net.

The Witches opened the third by cutting the Warriors’ lead to single digits, which ignited a fire for the Witches. That fire allowed for Salem to shift the momentum in its favor by going on a 16-0 run to start the half. They were able to take an 11-point lead over the Warriors after being down 10 points going into the half.

“We talked about effort and energy,” said Salem coach Tom Doyle. “We weren’t getting back in transition defense. We were missing some easy shots, which is OK because we’re going to miss shots. At the same time, they’re scoring in transition. It was great to see us turn it around.”

The fourth quarter looked very reminiscent of the third, as the Witches continued to build on their lead due to a role reversal for the Warriors. The Witches were profiting off turnovers by the Warriors and allowed them to build upon their lead. Every time the Warriors were able to score, the Witches answered right back with a score of their own. Whether the Witches cast a spell on the Warriors or not remains to be seen; however their adjustments at half time allowed them to mount a comeback after being down by double digits.

Salem (14-3) hosts Peabody Tuesday (6) in its season finale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Wakefield, MA
Sports
City
Wakefield, MA
Salem, MA
Sports
Wakefield, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Salem, MA
Education
Salem, MA
Basketball
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
The Hill

Biden announces initial sanctions on Russia over Ukraine moves

President Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. would sanction Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites, as well as their family members, in response to Russia’s deployment of troops to regions in eastern Ukraine, describing the developments as the start of an invasion. Biden also said that the U.S. would...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Doyle
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy