Cedar County, IA

Snow Squall Warning issued for Cedar, Henry, Johnson, Louisa, Muscatine, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-18 20:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cedar; Henry; Johnson; Louisa; Muscatine; Washington The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northern Mercer County in northwestern Illinois...

alerts.weather.gov

CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
The Hill

Biden announces initial sanctions on Russia over Ukraine moves

President Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. would sanction Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites, as well as their family members, in response to Russia’s deployment of troops to regions in eastern Ukraine, describing the developments as the start of an invasion. Biden also said that the U.S. would...
POTUS
