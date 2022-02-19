Snow Squall Warning issued for Cedar, Henry, Johnson, Louisa, Muscatine, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-02-18 20:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cedar; Henry; Johnson; Louisa; Muscatine; Washington The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Northern Mercer County in northwestern Illinois...alerts.weather.gov
