Steamboat Springs, CO

Think Steamboat Springs has a lot of Olympians? You'd be right

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — It started with ski jumper John Steele. He became the first Olympian from Steamboat Springs when he represented the United States at the 1932 Lake Placid Games. Fast forward to 2022, and another ski jumper, Decker Dean – nicknamed the "The Flying Machine" –...

www.9news.com

Steamboat Springs, CO
