ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Body of missing ‘General Hospital’ actress Lindsey Pearlman found in LA

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYA02_0eJ4K6y200

( KTLA ) – A 43-year-old actress who had been reported missing over the weekend was found dead in the Hollywood Hills area Friday morning, LAPD officials confirmed. Lindsey Pearlman was last seen on Feb. 13 along the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood.

Story continues below

Concerned family and friends, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, were asking for the public’s help finding Pearlman. The actress “failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” and her loved ones feared for her safety, police said in a news release.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. Authorities confirmed the person to be Pearlman. No further details have been released, and the cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

Pearlman was a TV actress who worked on “General Hospital,” “Chicago Justice,” Empire,” “Sneaky Pete, the “Purge” series, and “Selena: The Series,” Deadline reported . She was a Chicago native, the publication reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: Masks No Más

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The announcement caught most New Mexicans off guard. After six months of extending state requirements to wear a face mask while indoors, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham suddenly ended the mandate Thursday during a news conference about the legislative session. Just a week earlier, the state’s top doctor cited a continued high level of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

Public help sought in 2017 Rehoboth homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for help solving a 2017 homicide. In August 2017, Donnie Wade Barney’s body was found inside of a hogan – a traditional Navajo hut made of logs and earth – in Rehoboth, New Mexico. He had been stabbed to death. Now, the FBI is offering a $1,000 reward […]
REHOBOTH, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
KRQE News 13

Most popular boy names in the 80s in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital#Ktla#Lapd#Rice Krispies#Dwi Concerned#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Donate milk to infants who need it most in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Human Milk Repository of New Mexico is the state’s first and only human milk banking association. They have a goal to ensure that those in need have access to high-quality breast milk for infants who are experiencing sickness and need it most. Right now they need more women to become donors. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KRQE News 13

NMSP shooting suspect faces judge Monday

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting a New Mexico State Police supervisor earlier this month is expected in court Monday for a pretrial detention hearing. Caleb Elledge is accused of shooting an officer near Sedillo Hill after a miles-long police chase. Elledge, along with another suspect Alanna Martinez (22), led the officer on […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

Family’s dog finds abandoned puppies in ditch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family’s dog found two abandoned puppies on Wednesday morning during their early morning walk in the Old Town area. Emerald Hanes and her mother took their dog, Goose, for an early walk before work. As they were walking along Mountain and Panmunjon roads, Goose, kept pulling on the leash, trying […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local woman uses TikTok to connect with Native youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as doing dancing trends on TikTok as a way to pass time during the pandemic, has turned into so much more for Nasheen Sleuth. “I feel just really honored and happy to be, to have this platform and to be able to share joy and just have fun,” she said. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy