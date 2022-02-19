ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Nyberg: West Haven native raising awareness about suicide, depression through docuseries

By Ann Nyberg
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A filmmaker from West Haven is doing his part to bring mental health to the forefront.

Joe Massa, a Southern Connecticut State University graduate, has been making a docuseries featuring survivors of attempted suicide called “My Suicide Story.” Through this medium, survivors are sharing their stories.

Massa joins us on Nyberg to share more about his mission to educate and inspire others.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

