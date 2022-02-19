Luxurious Scotch Whiskey Bottles

Today, AMC and The Sexton Single Malt announced their latest collaboration -- an exclusive, co-branded bottle to commemorate the final season of The Walking Dead and, as the announcement says, "inspire its fans to enjoy life." To introduce the new release, The Sexton has teamed up with fan-favorite The Walking Dead cast member Ross Marquand, who plays a good-natured character known for his optimism in even the darkest of times. Try to ignore the fact that he's also the Red Skull, okay? That's not the skeleton on the Sexton label, we promise.
Comments / 0