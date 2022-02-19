Luxurious Scotch Whiskey Bottles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We know there’s more to Idris Elba than just being painfully attractive. He’s an incredible actor, producer and musician, best known for roles in The Wire and Luther. He’s also one of the hottest and most charming men in Hollywood. Now, Elba is adding beauty entrepreneur to his CV with S’Able Labs. He teamed up with his wife, model Sabrina Elba, to bring “wellbeing to all beings.” Early this summer, the husband-and-wife team will launch...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 20 MINUTES AGO