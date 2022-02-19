ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Letter: Emphasize unity, not solely division

 3 days ago
Thank you for the opportunity to make these comments on the proposed social studies standards developed by your advisory committee. What are our credentials to submit these comments? We come from a range of economic backgrounds, we are young and old, we represent a variety of ethnicities. Some of...

