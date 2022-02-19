Letter: Emphasize unity, not solely division

I am writing to you on behalf of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act. I am writing because it is incredibly important for us to support this act at this time. This act is crucial for protecting public lands that are at risk in Colorado, especially during a time in the world where so much of the natural world is at risk not only due to climate change but because of the way we have not prioritized protection of these lands and our relationships to them. So much of our relationship with nature in the western world has become something that we have used for our own profits and gain and not to create a deeper connection with. With the CORE Act, we are shifting our priorities to one where we care about the preservation of public lands and our relationship with it in a way that supports the outdoor recreation economy … which not to mention has a large majority of Colorado’s revenue.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO