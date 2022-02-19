Letter: Emphasize unity, not solely division

Almighty God created mankind in His own image, male and female. God blessed mankind with certain individual, inalienable rights. As mankind began to proliferate, God, in His determinate will, ordained unique distinctions in mankind. However, He did not amend, suspend or otherwise revoke His primal law that every human being was created equal according to His will. But from (that) moment ... the forces of evil influenced by Satan prevented God's institution of the races and made it a divisive issue of chaos, conflict and confusion, an issue rife with political exploitation, as seen in our nation besieged by a ruling class of political elites — politicians given over to a reprobate mind, whose mouths cannot refrain from speaking lies and whose motives are rooted in deception and hypocrisy.
