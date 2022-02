Lost Ark, the new MMO from Amazon Games and Smilegate, has had some issues around its launch like any new MMO typically does, but that hasn't stopped the game from already achieving an incredible milestone. According to concurrent player numbers gathered from Steam, the game has already become the second most-played game on the platform, a milestone reached within just one day of the game's free-to-play launch. This means that the game has topped other Steam hits like DOTA 2 and has only PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds above it now.

