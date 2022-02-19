Spring Hill College lifts mask mandate

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Spring Hill College administration has announced they are lifting the mask mandate effective immediately.

Masks will no longer be required indoors for classrooms, meetings or indoor activities for everyone on their campus.

President of SHC, E. Joseph Lee, Ph.D. said, “In looking at the overall decrease in transmission rates, we felt the time was right to go ahead and lift the mask requirement. Our students, faculty and staff have done a fantastic job of adhering to the guidance in place. While our first priority is the safety of our campus community, we feel as though our diligence has been successful and we can relax some of the guidelines.”

The college asks that students and faculty monitor their health and follow their COVID-19 policies regarding reporting positive cases and exposure to COVID-19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.