Mobile, AL

Spring Hill College lifts mask mandate

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Spring Hill College administration has announced they are lifting the mask mandate effective immediately.

Masks will no longer be required indoors for classrooms, meetings or indoor activities for everyone on their campus.

President of SHC, E. Joseph Lee, Ph.D. said, “In looking at the overall decrease in transmission rates, we felt the time was right to go ahead and lift the mask requirement. Our students, faculty and staff have done a fantastic job of adhering to the guidance in place. While our first priority is the safety of our campus community, we feel as though our diligence has been successful and we can relax some of the guidelines.”

The college asks that students and faculty monitor their health and follow their COVID-19 policies regarding reporting positive cases and exposure to COVID-19.

WKRG News 5

Late former Prichard mayor welcomed home by loved ones

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Prichard Mayor and longtime public servant dies over the weekend, his body returned home to Prichard Monday night. Family, former and current city leaders, and friends all gathered along St. Stephens Road as former Mayor Ron Davis was escorted by Prichard Police back home. His death was unexpected […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

St. Ignatius Catholic School to host Mardi Gras parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – St. Ignatius Catholic School announced its Order of Impalas Mardi Gras parade will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m. on the school’s campus. The parade will be led by the king and queen and will feature 88 floats of pre-K3 and pre-K4 students with pre-K2 students walking the […]
MOBILE, AL
