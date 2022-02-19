IE Varsity’s CIF Southern Section playoffs schedule for Saturday, Feb. 19

ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-9) VS. JSERRA (18-9) Where, when: JSerra High School, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Outlook: St. John Bosco and JSerra split their two Trinity League games during the regular season. JSerra defeated St. John Bosco 63-52 on Jan. 7. St. John Bosco defeated the Lions 59-54 on Jan. 25. JSerra’s Rob Diaz (6-0, Sr., G) scored a game-high 26 points in the Lion’ 65-56 win over St. Francis on Friday in the quarterfinals. He has been the best player all season for the Lions who are No. 4 in the latest Orange County top 25. JSerra, which finished fourth in the six-team Trinity League and qualified for the playoffs as an at-large team, beat Oak Park 63-44 in the first round and second-seeded Rolling Hills Prep 72-44 in the second round. St. John Bosco’s Jack Turner (6-4, So., G) scored 25 points with nine rebounds in the Braves’ 73-64 win over Loyola in the quarterfinals. The Braves, who finished third in the Trinity League, defeated Culver City 72-65 in the first round and Fairmont Prep 64-60 in the second round. The winner plays in the Division 1 championship game Friday against the winner of the St. Bernard vs. St. Anthony semifinal. That championship game, like all CIF-SS championship games, will be played at a site selected by the home team that can choose its campus gym for the game. JSerra and St. John Bosco, like all CIF-SS semifinalists, have qualified for the CIF Southern California Regionals that begin March 1.

