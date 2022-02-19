ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IE Varsity’s CIF Southern Section playoffs schedule for Saturday, Feb. 19

By Eric-Paul Johnson
Riverside Press Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the IE Varsity CIF Southern Section playoff schedule for Saturday, Feb. 19. Times and sites listed below are subject to change. United Christian Academy at Newbury Park Adventist, 7 p.m. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Open Division. Pool Play. Mater Dei at Etiwanda, 7 p.m. Centennial at Sierra Canyon, 6...

