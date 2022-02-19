Chief librarian leaves Pikes Peak Library District after serving over six years



COLORADO SPRINGS – Pikes Peak Library District’s Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears announced his departure for a new opportunity after over six years of service to El Paso County residents. He will become head of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library with 36 locations in western New York, starting mid-April.

Spears has directed Pikes Peak Library District–comprised of 16 locations, three mobile library services and a large online hub of resources and overseen 400 staff and 550 volunteers – since 2016. PPLD eliminated overdue fines for most Library materials, opened Calhan Library to expand access in rural areas, established a co-location partnership between Manitou Springs Library and the Manitou Art Center and revived Knights of Columbus Hall as a community space in downtown Colorado Springs.

The district also launched a new food industry training program and student-access partnerships with local school districts, along with two new public services. A social worker was added on staff to help patrons navigate community resources during difficult times and a new service focused on equity, diversity and inclusion was implemented as well.

“It’s been a great honor to lead PPLD and its dedicated staff through times of uncertainty, change, growth and opportunity,” said Spears. “With those serving on the Board of Trustees and PPLD’s leadership team, I’m confident there will be a smooth transition and staff will continue to connect people with what they need to improve their lives and the Pikes Peak region.”

During his services, PPLD received the prestigious four-star rating from the Library Journal for several years and in 2019 was awarded “District of the Year” by the Special District Association of Colorado.

“The Board of Trustees is beyond grateful to John for his leadership, commitment and achievements during his tenure with our Library District,” shared Dr. Ned Stoll, president of PPLD’s Board of Trustees. “John has positioned us for continued success in the future, where all residents of El Paso County can access information, resources, services and opportunities. We wish him all the best in his new state, city and role.”

PPLD’s Board of Trustees will appoint Teona Shainidze Krebs as interim Chief Librarian & CEO. She currently serves as the Library’s Chief Public Services Officer & Deputy Chief Librarian.

