Owls on a snowy night

There are few experiences I’ve enjoyed in my life more than travel. To me, they’re the longer versions of the weekend, of which I’ve also been a big fan. Often, I’ll get the question as to why, at 70, I still work full time. Like a lot of life’s decisions we make, actually, there’s more than one reason. I suppose one is habit, since working is something I’ve done since the age of 14 when, two years after I was actually legally allowed to obtain a work permit, I thinned corn on an experimental farm in addition to mowing many a summer lawn and shoveling quite a few winter driveways. Another reason I still work is because I’ve been blessed with both mental and physical health. When so many others my age and even younger are not able, I can.
