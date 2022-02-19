Owls on a snowy night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The chance for rain and snow on Saturday night appears to be increasing for our area. We’ve been tracking a cold front on track to move through our area on Saturday evening. Initially, the snow looked like it would diminish as it approached our area. That’s still expected, but it may be that not all of the snow fizzles before it arrives. That could mean some snowy spots for us Saturday night through early Sunday morning. We may not all get snow, but a half inch or more could fall where it does fall. That’s not to say that much snow will be on the ground. Most of that will melt rather than accumulate. We’ll likely get rain first that changes to or mixes with slushy snow briefly before ending.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO