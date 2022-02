Public employees, especially those emboldened and protected by their labor unions, were always going to flex their muscles when it comes to COVID-19 mandates. In some ways, this looks like what Vladimir Putin may be doing with his 190,000 Russian troops surrounding three sides of the border with Ukraine: testing his strength to see how far he can push the West before he actually orders an invasion to begin.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 8 HOURS AGO