Kansas crews putting out vehicle fire discover body in trunk

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters northwest of Kansas City, Kansas, who were called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car’s trunk.

Television station KSHB reports the discovery was made before dawn Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern Leavenworth County.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the body in the car’s trunk.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name. Detectives are investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.