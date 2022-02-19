ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas crews putting out vehicle fire discover body in trunk

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters northwest of Kansas City, Kansas, who were called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car’s trunk.

Television station KSHB reports the discovery was made before dawn Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern Leavenworth County.

Wichita police arrest man with highly-customized AK-47, three other guns

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the body in the car’s trunk.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name. Detectives are investigating.

Dog turning on stove caused Topeka fire, investigators say

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A dog turning on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a $1,000 fire in an apartment building, according to the Topeka Fire Department (TFD). Firefighters arrived around 9 a.m. at 509 SW 5 St. for a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming […]
Person killed in nighttime Kansas house fire

MAYETTA (KSNT) – A person has died after an overnight fire in rural Mayetta, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Multiple fire departments went around 8:24 a.m. to a home on fire at 10673 174th Rd. When they got there, the sheriff’s office said the home had already burnt to the ground. Investigators believe […]
MAYETTA, KS
Police ask for help solving Wichita business burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department wants help finding the people who broke into a west Wichita business earlier this month. Investigators think the two may be connected to other burglaries in the area. Police say two people broke into a building in the 3800 block of West Esthner early in the morning […]
Wrong-way DUI crash on Topeka highway sends 1 to hospital, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A wrong-way driver on a highway through Topeka caused a crash that sent a person to the hospital, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Myisha Holford, 25, was driving west early Sunday morning in the opposite direction’s lanes on I-470 near the Southwest Gage Boulevard exit, according to the sheriff’s […]
Kansas man caught with $250K worth of meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested in Wisconsin and accused of transporting around $250,000 worth of methamphetamine. A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, identified Jimmy Castillo, 22, of Topeka, as the man in custody Monday after transporting 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intention to deliver the controlled […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas fatal fires on pace to pass 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fatal fires in Kansas are on pace to surpass 2021 numbers. According to the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office, four fatal fires occurred in northeast Kansas over the past three days. There was one in Shawnee County on Friday, one in Jackson County on Sunday, and two in Pottawatomie County, one […]
Standoff in McPherson County leads to arrest

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in rural Mcpherson County early Sunday morning has led to an arrest. Justin St. John was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal threat. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to an ongoing domestic situation in the 1000 block of […]
KSN News

State announces new warden at El Dorado prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new warden took over at El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) this week. The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) said Tommy Williams began serving as the warden Sunday. Williams had been the deputy warden starting last April, but his career with KDOC dates back to June 1984 at the Hutchinson Correctional […]
EL DORADO, KS
