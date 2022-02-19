ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FFXIV Letter from the Producer Live LXIX Will Discuss 6.1

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of the FFXIV Letter from the Producer Live LXVIII, Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida said to expect LXIX to discuss the 6.1 update. He noted the purpose of the February 18, 2022 presentation will cover different topics, the general future, and offer a Q&A....

Washington Post

Zach Purser-Brown promoted to Senior Producer, Live Moments

Announcement from Editorial Video Director Micah Gelman and Executive Producer, Live Moments Lauren Saks:. We are delighted to announce the promotion of Zach Purser-Brown to Senior Producer, Live Moments. Zach will join Lauren Saks in leading the team responsible for bringing the biggest live events to Washington Post viewers on-site and YouTube. From the biggest political moments -- to historic space launches, royal weddings and funerals, and celebratory parades for the Washington Capitals and Nationals -- our live programming has become essential viewing for subscribers and would-be subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
NME

‘Final Fantasy 14’ roadmap details new content from patch 6.1 to 6.5

During the Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter, Square Enix has revealed what content is currently planned for patch 6.1 through to patch 6.5. On Saturday (February 19), Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida shared information on what new additions fans can expect from future patches. The roadmap provided...
VIDEO GAMES
Soaps In Depth

Kelsey Wang Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Please join us in welcoming Kelsey Wang to the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS! The actress will be playing Allie, a mysterious young professional who catches the eye of one of Genoa City’s eligible bachelors. Look for her to make her debut in the episode scheduled to air on Thursday, March 10.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

David and Annie secured millions through their 90 Day popularity

Married couple David and Annie have made millions of dollars (some now changed into Thai baht) since they first made their 90 Day Fiance debut. Now with a spin-off, their fortune has only increased…. After first meeting in a karaoke bar, a romantic connection was straight on the table for...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Anna Sorokin, The Real Life 'Inventing Anna,' Slams Rachel Williams For 'Shamelessly' Trying To 'Exploit' Her, Claims Former Friend Wanted To Write A Book Together

Anna Sorokin, the real-life personality behind Netflix's Inventing Anna docuseries, is setting the record straight about her former friend Rachel Williams. Williams — who is played by Katie Lowes in the bombshell new series — recently spoke out to slam Netflix for the portrayal of the young con artist, stating: "I think promoting this whole narrative and celebrating a sociopathic, narcissistic, proven criminal is wrong."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

911 Star Exits Spinoff Series After Two Seasons

House and The West Wing star Lisa Edelstein is exiting 9-1-1: Lone Star after two seasons. The actor reteamed with her The West Wing love interest Rob Lowe, this time as husband and wife, in the Fox drama. Monday's episode, titled "Red vs. Blue," ended with her son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) getting a phone call to inform him of his mother's death. We did not see her passing onscreen, and Variety, who broke the news that Edelstein is leaving the show, says that fans will see her at least one more time before she's actually gone for good.
TV SERIES
Indy100

YouTube explorer finds ‘creepy Knight’s Templar’ ritual cave while searching underneath a tree

A YouTube explorer has made an incredible discovery after stumbling across a hold underneath a tree, which lead to a stunningly preserved ‘Knights Templar’ cave.In a video shared on 3rd October, Brendan Explores went for a ramble in Shifnal, Shropshire after he and a friend read about a 700-year-old cave on the internet, also known as the Caynton Caves. Secret Knights Templar Caves Found Hidden In Woods! WARNING CREEPY! ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ultimate Classic Rock

Procol Harum Founder Gary Brooker Dead at 76

Gary Brooker, singer and one of the founders of Procol Harum, died this past weekend at age 76. "With the deepest regret, we must announce the death on Feb. 19, 2022, of Gary Brooker MBE," a tweet from the band's account reads. According to a statement posted on Procol Harum's website, Brooker had been receiving cancer treatment and died peacefully at home.
MUSIC
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

From Somebody, Somewhere to Fleabag, it's "liberating" to see so many lazy, drunk, broke women on TV representing "The New Female Antihero"

Bridget Everett's Somebody, Somewhere character Sam is the latest example of female antiheroes on the small screen. "It’s a relief to see the women of small-screen comedy and dramedy turning their backs on ambition, personal growth and self-actualization," write University of Colorado, Denver professors Sarah Hagelin and Gillian Silverman in their book The New Female Antihero: The Disruptive Women of Twenty-First-Century US Television. "From Enlightened to Broad City, from Girls to I May Destroy You, female protagonists flout expectations that they be hard-working and socially responsible, gravitating instead toward indolence and self-sabotage. They quit their jobs when they get bored; they reject stable relationships, remunerative work and even personal dignity. It may sound dangerous to celebrate all this narcissism, fecklessness and sloth, but it’s also liberating: Who among us has not wanted to ditch a boring job and set their wellness plans on fire? We were already exhausted before lockdowns and day care closures; now, nearly two years into this pandemic, 'it’s as if our whole society is burned out,' wrote Noreen Malone in The New York Times Magazine. Somebody Somewhere is a far cry from the single-girl sitcoms of the past, which have generally followed the arc of the bildungsroman, in which the protagonist develops self-reliance and self-respect, ready to meet the challenges of becoming an adult. These new story lines are, instead, versions of what the feminist scholar Susan Fraiman calls narratives of 'unbecoming,' featuring protagonists who undermine their own growth and education, and are more likely to be mired in failure than striving toward wedding rings and corner offices." As Hagelin and Silverman point out, it's been accepted for men to be obnoxious slackers on TV, from Jerry Seinfeld to Larry David to Louis CK. But, they add, "audiences expect cheery competence from women while tolerating laziness, violence and rule-breaking in men, the female antihero represents a far more profound threat to the status quo."
TV SERIES

