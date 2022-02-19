ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These vegan meal prep recipes from TikTok make plant-based eating easy

By Cassie Sheets
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re a longtime vegan or new to plant-based eating,...

theeverygirl.com

15 Easy Meal-Prep Breakfast Recipes for When You’re on the Go

I’m a big proponent of anything and everything that makes the start of my day a little easier. Who’s with me? I have my morning routine down to a science, and I always have my breakfast prepped for busy days throughout the week. As someone who absolutely cherishes the first meal of the day and would get seriously cranky without it, easy meal-prep breakfast recipes are essential for me.
Nevada Appeal

Katie Johnson: Three takes on plant-based burgers (recipe)

Over the past years I have continued to increase the number of plant-based meals in our household and describe our diet as a “flexitarian diet.” Put simply, this means that we only eat meat a few times a week, which is a drastic change from our childhood and young adult diets where meat was consumed several times each day.
One Green Planet

15 Plant-Based Game Day Recipes

Are you in search of healthy and delicious ways to satisfy your junk food cravings for game days? Whether you’re a sports fan or not, you don’t need a reason to try out all of the delicious recipes! Serve these 15 finger food recipes as a party appetizer or at family dinner night. They’ll be a hit!
Mashed

Why KFC's Plant-Based Nuggets Aren't Actually Vegan

Amid increased demand for meat alternatives, many fast-food restaurants have been trying out their own versions of plant-based fan favorites. Perhaps best known is Burger King's Impossible Whopper, identical to the regular Whopper other than its soy leghemoglobin patty. Since the introduction of the Impossible Whopper, other plant-based foods have...
WGNtv.com

Easy-to-make healthy recipes using buckwheat

Buckwheat is a highly nutritious whole grain that many consider to be a superfood and today we’re learning some healthy recipes using Lil Bucks. It’s the first sprouted buckwheat brand based right here in Chicago. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is founder and CEO of Lil Bucks Emily Griffith.
Miami Herald

10 Best Vegan Protein Powders: Healthy, Plant-Based and Delicious

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. Meat might contain all of the essential amino acids needed to build protein but let’s make one thing clear: plants have proteins too!. Just because you’re sticking to a vegan diet doesn’t mean...
Morganton News Herald

These healthy cookie recipes from TikTok are an everyday treat

Packed with sugar and very little else, normal cookies aren’t the kind of thing you want to eat every day. But these healthy cookie recipes from TikTok have fruit, fiber, and other good-for-you ingredients so you can enjoy a treat every day. 1. Chia Cookies. TikTok creator @eatingbirdfood shares...
MassLive.com

Eat healthy with these quick and easy meal kits

Do you need more no-fuss, healthy meals in your life? We get it. It’s been weeks since we’ve spoken about New Year’s resolutions, but staying healthy is just as important now. If you’re sticking to a diet, there’s a meal plan to make the prep easier. No...
wmar2news

Sweet Earth Foods - Plant Based Game Day Recipes

The big game wouldn't be complete without some delicious recipes. If you want to indulge while still staying healthy, Sweet Earth Foods is a game changer. Former NFL player turned Celebrity Chef Eddie Jackson offers some flavor-forward, plant-based recipes and game day tips using Sweet Earth Foods plant-based Mindful Chik’n, Chipotle Chik’n and Korean BBQ Chik’n.
WLTX.com

The Lowdown on Plant-Based Eating

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — There’s a growing trend around the world to follow a more plant-based way of eating. Think Mediterranean diet. As a result, plant-based “meat” products such as Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat are increasingly seen on grocery stores shelves and restaurant menus, and plant-based “dairy” products like soymilk and almond milk have become commonplace. Market research shows plant-based food sales are growing at five times the rate of total food sales.
Tree Hugger

How to Make Homemade Eyeliner? 4 Easy Recipes

Do you know what’s in that store-bought eyeliner you’re using? Chances are it's loaded with toxins and packaged in plastic. And no matter how much you love your favorite eyeliner, it’s just not worth the risk to your well-being or the environment. With homemade eyeliner, you can skip the harmful ingredients and opt for a clean, green alternative.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Billie Eilish, her mom donate plant-based meals to Pittsburgh nonprofit

Billie Eilish’ s “Happier Than Ever” world tour isn’t just about feeding each city with good music. It’s about nourishing the people there. too. Before Eilish’s Tuesday performance at PPG Paints Arena, the singer supplied food to 412 Food Rescue, a Pittsburgh-based organization that prevents food from going to waste and delivers it to people who need it.
Phillymag.com

5 Delish Local Meal Delivery Services Making Nutritious Eating Easier

Here’s where you can turn the next time you need a break from the kitchen. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Planning, preparing, and cooking meals every day can get exhausting. To help, we scouted some...
Connecticut Post

This $14 Kitchen Gizmo strainer will make meal prep so much easier

Living in a city apartment, I don’t have a ton of room for a lot of extra kitchen stuff. As much as I would like to have a tool or gadget for every little thing, my cabinet, drawer, and counter space are limited, so most of my kitchenware is space-saving, stacking, or multi-use. One thing I’ve never really owned is a strainer because I don’t drain things that often, and when I do, I just kind of wiggle the pot around and hope I don’t lose half my food to the sink drain. Strainers and colanders also tend to be bulky and my cabinets are already filled with pots that only get used on the odd day I get inspired to cook.
30Seconds

Roasted Balsamic Carrots & Fennel Recipe: This Easy Mediterranean Vegetable Recipe Is Tasty, Healthy Eating

Fennel is a Blue Zone vegetable/herb that just doesn't get enough love. Wanting to eat healthier and find ways to add more fennel into my diet, this easy recipe evolved. Fennel, carrots and onions are baked in a simple balsamic herb dressing flavored with lemon and garlic. Serve this easy roasted vegetable recipe as a side dish or spoon it over lettuce for a main dish vegetarian salad. You could even add some chicken to it for a complete one-skillet meal.
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Everybody Eats' is making sure folks in underserved communities have a meal

CHESTER, Pa. -- A group of Black chefs started the non-profit "Everybody Eats Philly" in 2020 in response to the pandemic and murder of George Floyd. The chefs, including founder Stephanie Willis, realized a problem in their community during the social unrest that they could help address; access to good, healthy, local food was limited.
