3 Steps to Creating a Profitable Business Idea

By Alexander Zheltov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% of startups are closed in the first year, and half of them within the first five years. CBInsights reports 35% of startups fail because of a lack of market demand, among others failure reasons — cash flow problems, getting outcompeted, a flawed business...

Seeking Alpha

Zions Has Turned Its Business Around To Profitability

Regional bank, Zions, has turned its business around, improving its profitability, returns and efficiency in the last few years. Zions Bancorporation, NA (NASDAQ:ZION) is a regional bank with over $92 billion in total assets. Whereas banks are often criticised for poor growth and returns, Zions has been able to grow its assets and improve its profitability to get to industry beating numbers. The company has invested in technology to bring down its cost, make its transactions faster, and improve profitability. The bank has gone from being one of the country’s least efficient banks, to having an industry-beating efficiency ratio. Zions remains cheap relative to the market, at a time in which economic conditions for improved profitability are better than they have been for over a decade.
MARKETS
Andre Oentoro

6 Steps To Creating a Successful Financial Plan for Yourself

The structure is necessary for success, and solid plans allow you to determine your priorities, organize yourself more efficiently, and easily track the progress you’ve made thus far. This is especially true when it comes to personal finances, as good planning could truly make or break your future. As long as your financial plan is smart, you will be able to save some necessary cash, afford the things you truly want and achieve important long-term goals. From evaluating your income to retirement savings, here are some of the most crucial steps you need to take when creating a solid personal financial plan for a more secure future:
PERSONAL FINANCE
HeySoCal

6 Steps to Creating an Effective Customer Survey

Do you know how your customers are really feeling? No matter your industry, you will benefit from paying attention to real customer feedback regarding your services. Launching a customer survey campaign is a streamlined and efficient process that allows you to mass-collect data and quickly generate the answers you need to keep your business running smoothly. If you are unsure where to start, use these six steps to develop an effective customer survey for your brand.
ECONOMY
Norristown Times Herald

Local Business Keeps In Step With The Times

A generation or two ago, before we became such a disposable society, when things broke down or wore out, people would most likely let their fingers walk through the Yellow Pages and scroll through to the letter “R”. That is “R” for “Repairs.” Whatever it was…a washing machine,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Idea#Market Competition#Price Analysis#Market Research
New Haven Register

The 6-Step Process to Creating Engaging Content

Influencer marketing is everywhere. If you have been following influencer marketing since its inception about 15 years ago (yes, before Instagram even existed), which started with paid blog posts and sponsored tweets, one word has been at the center of the industry: authenticity. The success of an influencer marketing campaign...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ZDNet

IBM creates free sustainability accelerator for non-profits and NGOs

On Tuesday, IBM announced the launch of its Sustainability Accelerator, a free two-year program designed to help non-profit and government organizations working with populations vulnerable to climate change, pollution and extreme weather. IBM will be offering the groups a range of technological services -- including cloud and AI technology --...
ENVIRONMENT
itechpost.com

Village Business Ideas That You Can Convert into Ventures

Starting a business is a big endeavour in and of itself, and developing that business to make it sustainable and lucrative requires a significant amount of effort and time. It's nearly like raising a child from infancy to adulthood. As if this wasn't difficult enough, it's a massive hurdle to...
AGRICULTURE
moneytalksnews.com

Another Cable Company Will Hike Prices in 2022

Long before widespread inflation rattled U.S. consumers, cable companies were regularly hiking prices on subscribers. Now, Spectrum has become the latest provider to announce a fee increase. On March 18, Spectrum, a service of Charter Communications, will raise both monthly broadcast TV fees (by $3) and equipment fees (by $1),...
BUSINESS

