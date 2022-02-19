3 Steps to Creating a Profitable Business Idea

Regional bank, Zions, has turned its business around, improving its profitability, returns and efficiency in the last few years. Zions Bancorporation, NA (NASDAQ:ZION) is a regional bank with over $92 billion in total assets. Whereas banks are often criticised for poor growth and returns, Zions has been able to grow its assets and improve its profitability to get to industry beating numbers. The company has invested in technology to bring down its cost, make its transactions faster, and improve profitability. The bank has gone from being one of the country’s least efficient banks, to having an industry-beating efficiency ratio. Zions remains cheap relative to the market, at a time in which economic conditions for improved profitability are better than they have been for over a decade.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO