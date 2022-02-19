ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

3 Steps to Creating a Profitable Business Idea

Editorial: Sheridan Hollow's hope
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% of startups are closed in the first year, and half of them within the first five years. CBInsights reports 35% of startups fail because of a lack of market demand, among others failure reasons — cash flow problems, getting outcompeted, a flawed business...

