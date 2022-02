DENVER — From the moment he saw them on screen, Maurice Wade wanted to be a cowboy. As a child, he played pretend on his grandfather’s farm in Mississippi. His grandfather, Jackson, wouldn’t let him ride horses because he was afraid he’d get hurt. So Wade rode mules, Old Jake and Burley, all over the farm, chasing cows and bulls across pastures, acting like the cowpokes he saw on TV shows.

