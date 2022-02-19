Rob Parker: Stafford Should Withdraw Donation To Injured Photographer

Los Angeles Ram quarterback Matthew Stafford is still getting heat after he failed to assist a sports photographer after she fell from a platform. Matthew Stafford and his Rams team won the Super Bowl, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. After winning the Super Bowl, the Rams did what every team does after winning a championship — celebrate. The team held a Super Bowl parade the following week and it was a sight to behold. The Rams players took turns hoisting the Lombardi Trophy into the air and mingled with fans. On hand to capture the magic of the moment was sports photographer Kelly Smiley. She had a from row even for the celebration, including sharing the stage with several Rams players, including Matthew Stafford. Then, this happened:

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO