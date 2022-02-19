ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Parker: Stafford Should Withdraw Donation To Injured Photographer

By Tab Bystrek
 3 days ago

Rob Parker : "I’m in the minority, because I would not help her. That’s not a 70 year old man, that’s a college girl talking bad about Asian people. If it’s not in your heart and you’re not that person, you wouldn’t be writing or saying that stuff. I will pray for her but I would withdraw the money. At the very least, I think Matthew Stafford should meet with her and see where she’s at now in relation to what she tweeted back in the day."
Chris Broussard : "We all have said things in the past that we regret, but I don’t think the Rams organization should pay for her injury because that would be a reflection of the morals of the organization. I’ve been taught to pray for my enemies, and I will pray for her, but I wouldn’t donate any of my money as an individual."

In the video above, The Odd Couple’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker discuss whether if Matthew Stafford should withdraw his donation to the photographer who fell off the podium during the Rams Super Bowl victory parade.

Comments / 185

HLC
3d ago

This is what social media has created. There are no heroes or victims. Everyone is a villain now, even when you fall and break your spine.

Guest
3d ago

If I saw a woman fall like that I’d be beside her in 10sec. Any real man would. The fact that he just walked away shows me he’s really self absorbed. What a putz

Chris Stockwell
3d ago

I can't believe in all the comments nobody has said anything about why is a platform built that high off the ground with no hand rails if you want to point at anyone that contractor is sooner or later gonna get some attention that is a situation that should have been avoided

