Rob Parker: Stafford Should Withdraw Donation To Injured Photographer
Rob Parker : "I’m in the minority, because I would not help her. That’s not a 70 year old man, that’s a college girl talking bad about Asian people. If it’s not in your heart and you’re not that person, you wouldn’t be writing or saying that stuff. I will pray for her but I would withdraw the money. At the very least, I think Matthew Stafford should meet with her and see where she’s at now in relation to what she tweeted back in the day."
Chris Broussard : "We all have said things in the past that we regret, but I don’t think the Rams organization should pay for her injury because that would be a reflection of the morals of the organization. I’ve been taught to pray for my enemies, and I will pray for her, but I wouldn’t donate any of my money as an individual."
In the video above, The Odd Couple’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker discuss whether if Matthew Stafford should withdraw his donation to the photographer who fell off the podium during the Rams Super Bowl victory parade.
