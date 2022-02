A new pop star collaboration made in stan heaven is on the horizon. Charli XCX and K-pop boy band Seventeen member Vernon may be colliding on a new track coming out soon. While nothing is set in stone yet, the gears of the project first started turning on — where else? — Twitter, where Charli XCX posed a question to her followers on Sunday asking who should be on the remix of her excellent new song “Beg For You” with Rina Sawayama. Amid the influx of names submitted, Vernon’s name was brought up the most as he had recently admitted in a W Magazine interview that he sings her songs in the shower.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO